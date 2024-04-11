Ataya and MosoLabs partner to extend Chorus to global market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataya, the leader of unified connectivity for Industry 4.0 and beyond and MosoLabs , a global company building solutions for LTE, 5G private and neutral host networks, today announced their emerging partnership to build indoor and outdoor Chorus 5G access points for the global market. The Chorus access point revolutionizes private 5G by making deployments as simple as plugging in a Wi-Fi node, but with all the benefits of private wireless including low latency, better coverage, secure and reliable connections!



Current private 5G solutions often create cost and complexity barriers that can be prohibitive for small to medium-sized installations such as outdoor parking lots, gas stations, outdoor retail kiosks, and smart agriculture farms. Recognizing this gap, Ataya and MosoLabs engineered new Chorus access points to be a game-changer in the field. They simplify deployment with a zero-touch onboarding system that seamlessly integrates with a sophisticated cloud-managed platform, making advanced 5G connectivity both accessible and manageable for indoor and now outdoor installations of any size.

Ataya Chorus, launched in January as the first industry standalone 5G access point solution with integrated network data plane core processing and the simplicity of zero touch provisioning, is essentially a “plug and play” private 5G wireless solution that supports low latency use cases, reduces cost, and greatly simplifies enterprise deployment and management. For the IT/OT professional, this is truly a hang, connect, and go 5G access point that gets employees and IoT devices online faster. Chorus eliminates the complexities, additional hardware, and high costs that have traditionally hindered the widespread deployment of 5G in private networks, while also enabling the IT/OT team the ability to easily manage and monitor their deployment from anywhere.





“We are thrilled to announce the groundbreaking partnership between Ataya and MosoLabs, marking the dawn of a new era for private 5G connectivity solutions,” said Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO and co-founder of Ataya. “This collaboration is not just about creating another product; it's about redefining how we connect with the world around us. By combining Ataya’s cutting-edge technology and MosoLabs’ innovative radio design, we are set to bring the Chorus solution to a global stage.”

“For private networks to grow to mass scale adoption, we must break down the existing barriers for their integration, deployment, and management,” said Stephen Leotis, president of MosoLabs. “Ataya’s unique vision for Chorus as a simple, yet powerful platform aligns with MosoLabs’ mission to simplify the private network experience. We believe the Chorus access point solution will be a game-changer for 5G private wireless.”

“The private wireless market has tremendous growth potential as enterprise CIOs and OT leadership are evaluating its benefits. One of their key requirements is ease of integration and how this new private network ties into their architecture versus traditional complex telecom solutions,” said Norman Fekrat, founder of Imagine Wireless. “With an enterprise focus, Chorus appears to be differentiated in the marketplace with their innovation targeted towards streamlining enterprise network integration."

Ataya will provide a demonstration of Chorus and have a new MosoLabs access point on display in our booth in hall 14, Stand H06 (07) at Hannover Messe April 22-26 in Germany. To schedule a meeting, please visit www.ataya.io .

About Ataya

Ataya’s mission is to build a universal connectivity platform for Industry 4.0 that is simple, secure, scalable and application-aware. Named after the Atayal people of Taiwan, Ataya’s founding team has been part of companies such as Cisco, RUCKUS, CommScope, Broadcom and Qualcomm with experience in building products ranging from System-on-Chip solution to Cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA with engineering centers in the U.S. and Taiwan. For more information visit www.ataya.io .

About MosoLabs

MosoLabs is focused on building world-class 4G and 5G hardware with a unified network management platform and an innovative application software suite for private wireless and neutral hosts networks. Our mission is to simplify the entire private network experience – from planning to deployment to management – and create products to support new use cases. We develop fully integrated products that simplify time-to-market and deployment complexity for global enterprises and managed service providers. Learn more at www.mosolabs.com .

