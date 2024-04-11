To

11 April 2024







Company Announcement number 27/2024

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and

RD Cibor6® Green





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on SDRO’s for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6® Green as of 1 July 2024. The auctions will be held on 27 - 29 May 2024.

Realkredit Danmark will open three new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) to put on the auctions for the refinancing of the three different loan types. The underlying bond to RD Cibor6® will be used for new loan offers at a later stage whereas the underlying bonds to RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be used for new loan offers immediately after the refinancing has taken place.

At the auctions, investors make their bids on the spread to CIBOR 6M and CITA 6M.

The characteristics of the new bonds are listed in the appendix. The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

Further, the terms and conditions as well as the preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix.

The final amounts to be auctioned will be announced early May.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments