Degenerative Disc Disease Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024 Featuring Spine BioPharma, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, BioRestorative Therapies, and DiscGenics, Inc.

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Degenerative Disc Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Degenerative Disc Disease- Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Degenerative Disc Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Degenerative Disc Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Degenerative Disc Disease treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Degenerative Disc Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Degenerative Disc Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Degenerative Disc Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Medullary Thyroid Cancer.

Degenerative Disc Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Degenerative Disc Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Degenerative Disc Disease Emerging Drugs



SB-01: Spine BioPharma, Inc.SB-01 is a 7-amino acid peptide that binds to and antagonizes TGF?1 activity. TGF?1 is an inflammatory cytokine which is often highly expressed in the degenerated discs. High TGF?1 levels within a diseased disc is associated with inflammation, pain mediation, and the degradation of extracellular matrix, causing the disc to lose structural integrity. SB-01 treatment consists of a single intradiscal injection of the diseased disc and antagonizes the overexpression of TGF?1, which decreases inflammation, pain mediation and promotes the production of extracellular matrix, which improves the structural integrity of the diseased disc. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Degenerative Disc Disease.

BRTX-100: BioRestorative TherapiesBRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. The Company intends that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery.



Degenerative Disc Disease Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Degenerative Disc Disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Degenerative Disc Disease



There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Degenerative Disc Disease. The companies which have their Degenerative Disc Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Spine BioPharma, Inc.



Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Degenerative Disc Disease Report Insights

Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Degenerative Disc Disease Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Players

Spine BioPharma, Inc.

Angitia Biopharmaceuticals

Mesoblast, Ltd.

BioRestorative Therapies

DiscGenics, Inc.

Key Products

SB-01

AGA111

Rexlemestrocel-L

BRTX-100

IDCT

Lorecivivint

AMG0103

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvvidc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.