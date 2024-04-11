Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024: Insights on 40+ Companies Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody.

Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Emerging Drugs



IBI308: Innovent BiologicsIBI308/ Sintilimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that blocking programmed death protein-1. Innovent holds the global intellectual property rights of IBI308. Currently IBI308 has been approved for marketing by the NMPA. Acting as an immune checkpoint inhibitor by targeting PD-1, IBI308 boosts the immune response against tumor cells and inhibits the immune escape of tumor cells. It is currently in Phase III for

Acral Melanoma, Nasopharyngeal Neoplasms, and Gastric Cancer. It is being developed by Innovent Biologics.

Tislelizumab: BeiGeneTislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to Fc?R on macrophages. In pre-clinical studies, binding to Fc?R on macrophages has been shown to compromise the anti-tumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers.



Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody



There are approx. 40+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody. The companies which have their Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Innovent Biologics.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody drugs?

How many Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline

Innovent Biologics

BeiGene

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Key Products

Dostarlimab

Sintilimab

Tislelizumab

JS-003

JS-201

Toripalimab

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Report Insights

Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

