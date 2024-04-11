Communiqué from Industrivärden’s 2024 Annual General Meeting

Industrivärden’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on April 11, 2024, at which the following resolutions were made.





The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet. Furthermore, the AGM voted in favor of the proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 7.75 per share. April 15, 2024 was decided as the record date for the right to receive dividends.

The AGM granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2023.

The AGM decided to increase the number of members of the Board of Directors to nine ordinary directors and no deputy directors. Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Katarina Martinson, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as directors. Fredrik Persson was elected as new director. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM voted on directors’ fees in accordance with the Nominating Committee’s proposal.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as the auditing firm for a term until the end of the 2025 AGM and approved the Nominating Committee’s proposal for auditor’s fee.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors’ proposal for new guidelines for compensation of senior executives.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors’ remuneration report pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The AGM voted in favor of the Board of Directors’ proposal for a long-term share savings program for employees of Industrivärden.





Stockholm, Sweden, April 11, 2024

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





