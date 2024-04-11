During March Minnesota Foodshare Month Topline Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Give Back to Local Twin Cities Communities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held a food drive during the month of March for the MN FoodShare March Campaign benefitting three local non-profits, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), Keystone Community Services and Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP). TopLine members and employees generously donated non-perishable food items of canned vegetables, soups, rice, dry pasta, and more to help fight hunger in our local communities.



After a record-breaking 7.5 million visits to Minnesota food shelves in 2023, nonprofit leaders say the need has increased this year. Organizations distributing to food-insecure Minnesotans are not only in need of goods but also volunteers. Additionally, culturally specific food has been in high demand due to the many diverse cultures that call Minnesota home.

Employees were able to participate by donating non-perishable food items and money and TopLine members and other community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and the credit union delivered to charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 292 pounds of food items and $840 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

“We often hear from our non-profit partners that food supplies dwindle the first few months of the year after a surge in holiday giving,” said Mick Olson, TopLine Financial Credit Union President and CEO. “With our generous donations from our TopLine family of members and employees, we hope to help alleviate some stress over food insecurity, and working together with other donors we remain optimistic that our contributions help to strengthen our local communities and support those that need food assistance.”

For more than 40 years, Minnesota FoodShare has coordinated the March Campaign, the largest grassroots food and fund drive that provides more than half the food distributed by 300 food shelves statewide. The March Campaign is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to fighting hunger locally. Each year CEAP, Keystone Family Services and VEAP participate in the statewide food and fund drive to restock pantry shelves. For donors’ efforts, a portion of every dollar and pound of food raised is matched by Minnesota FoodShare.

Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency dedicated to providing information, referrals, advocacy and assistance to local communities. Visit www.ceap.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individuals and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP) provides the Twin Cities access to healthy foods, social services and financial assistance. VEAP takes a holistic approach to program delivery together with its strategic partners to build a stronger community. Visit https://veap.org to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of nearly $830 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

