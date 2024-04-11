Alcohol Addiction Dug Pipeline Research Report 2024

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Addiction - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Alcohol Addiction market.

A detailed picture of the Alcohol Addiction pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Alcohol Addiction treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Alcohol Addiction commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Alcohol Addiction pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.

In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Alcohol Addiction collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

In-depth Alcohol Addiction Commercial Assessment of products



This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.



Alcohol Addiction Clinical Assessment of products



The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.



Scope of the Report

The Alcohol Addiction report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Alcohol Addiction across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Alcohol Addiction therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Alcohol Addiction research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Alcohol Addiction.

Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Alcohol Addiction.

In the coming years, the Alcohol Addiction market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Alcohol Addiction R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Alcohol Addiction treatment market. Several potential therapies for Alcohol Addiction are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Alcohol Addiction market size in the coming years.

This in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Alcohol Addiction) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Alcohol Addiction of Pipeline Development Activities

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Alcohol Addiction with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Alcohol Addiction treatment.

Alcohol Addiction key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Alcohol Addiction market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Alcohol Addiction

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Alcohol Addiction Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5. Pathophysiology

2.6. Alcohol Addiction Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Alcohol Addiction Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Alcohol Addiction Treatment Guidelines



4. Alcohol Addiction - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Alcohol Addiction companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Alcohol Addiction Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Alcohol Addiction Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target



6. Alcohol Addiction Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Alcohol Addiction Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Alcohol Addiction Discontinued Products



13. Alcohol Addiction Product Profiles



14. Alcohol Addiction Key Companies



15. Alcohol Addiction Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.2. Discontinued Products



17. Alcohol Addiction Unmet Needs



18. Alcohol Addiction Future Perspectives



19. Alcohol Addiction Analyst Review



