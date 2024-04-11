Female Health Tech Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring Athena Feminine Technologies, Bloomlife, HeraMED, iSono Health, Minerva Surgical, NUVO, Prelude Fertility, Sera Prognostics, Univfy and TotoHealth

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Health Tech Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Female Health Tech Market will surpass US$ 140.9 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Increased awareness and focus on women's health have been transformative, driven by a confluence of factors that have brought long-overdue attention to the unique healthcare needs of women. Historically, women's health issues were often overlooked or generalized within the broader context of healthcare. However, concerted efforts from healthcare professionals, researchers, advocacy groups, and policymakers have reshaped this landscape. Research initiatives have delved into conditions specific to women, unravelling the complexities of reproductive health, hormonal fluctuations, and diseases like endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Simultaneously, educational campaigns have sought to dismantle taboos surrounding women's health, fostering open dialogues and empowering women to advocate for their own well-being. Public health campaigns have spotlighted critical issues such as maternal mortality rates, breast cancer awareness, and access to contraception, amplifying the urgency for targeted interventions. Moreover, advocacy movements have catalyzed policy changes, leading to greater recognition of women's health as a fundamental aspect of public health agendas.

This heightened awareness has not only fostered a more inclusive approach to healthcare but has also driven innovation in female health technology, with solutions ranging from wearable devices for menstrual tracking to AI-powered platforms for personalized health insights. Overall, the increased awareness and focus on women's health signify a pivotal shift towards equitable healthcare provision and a deeper understanding of the diverse needs of women across the lifespan.



Technological advancements in patient care



Technological advancements in female health tech have revolutionized the landscape of women's healthcare, offering innovative solutions tailored to address the unique needs and experiences of women. These advancements span a wide range of areas, from reproductive health to menopause management, and have been made possible by breakthroughs in various fields of technology.



Wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, have emerged as powerful tools for women to monitor their menstrual cycles, track fertility windows, and manage overall health and wellness. These devices leverage sensors and algorithms to collect data on physiological parameters, providing users with valuable insights into their reproductive health and helping them make informed decisions about contraception, fertility planning, and menstrual cycle management.



Mobile applications have also played a crucial role in empowering women to take control of their health. These apps offer a diverse array of features, including menstrual tracking, ovulation prediction, pregnancy monitoring, and symptom management for conditions like endometriosis and PCOS. By digitizing health information and providing personalized recommendations, these apps enable women to actively participate in managing their health and well-being.



Telemedicine platforms have expanded access to healthcare services for women, particularly in underserved areas or for individuals with mobility constraints. These platforms facilitate remote consultations with healthcare providers, enabling women to seek advice, receive diagnoses, and access treatments from the comfort of their homes. This has proven especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person healthcare services were limited.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Female Health Tech Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



