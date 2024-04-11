Fastwyre Broadband Advocates for Extending FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Due to Positive Impact on Bridging Digital Divide

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastwyre Broadband, a premier provider of high-speed internet services delivered through a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network in communities across America, is committed to bringing fast, reliable, and affordable internet to lower-income households in communities it serves. The goal is to provide better connectivity, service, and affordability to qualified consumers while bridging the digital divide.



The Company supports efforts to extend the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which makes broadband internet more accessible to lower-income households. On January 11, 2024, due to a lack of additional funding from Congress, the FCC released an Order announcing steps to wind down the ACP. Effective February 7, 2024, the FCC stopped accepting new consumer ACP applications and enrollments. The last fully funded month of the ACP program is April 2024.

Fastwyre Broadband announced today that it will continue to provide the up to $30 benefit, or up to $75 on tribal lands, for its existing ACP customers from May through August 2024 through a self-funded program, regardless of funding from Congress.

“Everyone in America should have access to reliable, affordable internet regardless of income status. Fastwyre recognizes the importance of making broadband internet more attainable for low-income households due to the countless benefits a reliable internet connection provides,” says Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “We are stepping up to ensure that our existing ACP customers continue to receive affordable, reliable internet access. We kindly request our customers, partners, and fellow community members join us in contacting our federal and state government representatives to urge them to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program.”

Rasheedah Herndon, Fastwyre’s Vice President of Customer Service and Support, added, “It is vital that lower-income consumers have access to affordable, reliable, and fast internet services. Affordable high-speed internet service is critical for lower-income households to access information and resources needed for work, school, healthcare, and much more. Internet access allows individuals to broaden their career prospects by searching for job opportunities, updating their resumes, and participating in online employment interviews. Students can complete homework assignments online and participate in virtual learning platforms. Additionally, access to online health portals ensures the ability to connect individuals and families with their doctors and other healthcare providers remotely.”

Fastwyre Broadband is committed to bridging the digital divide by supporting and advocating for programs like the ACP. The Company requests community members contact their respective senators and members of congress to express the importance of extending ACP. For resources and links to find your federal representative or additional information on the ACP program, please visit https://fastwyre.com/acp/.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. The Company is committed to serving communities that require better connection and service upgrades.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services, delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides residential and commercial internet, phone, and video to Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas. Fastwyre partners in its communities' growth and economic vitality by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com.

Media Contacts:

Kristen Crawford

kcrawford@lukaspartners.com

Joan Lukas

jlukas@lukaspartners.com