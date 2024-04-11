Standout Data Technology Innovators Honored in 5th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the winners of the organization’s fifth annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in data technology solutions across the globe.



The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, Data Management, Data Storage and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“As we complete ½ a decade of evaluating the world’s most innovative data technologies, it’s evident that digital innovation and most notably, artificial intelligence (AI), have done more than just grow – they have revolutionized the way we approach technology and business,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “In the last decade, global data volumes have climbed by over 1200%, soaring from 9 to 120 zettabytes. Our annual program aims to recognize the global innovators that are unlocking the true power of this data, converting data into strategic assets, and we’re thrilled to recognize our 2024 Data Breakthrough Award winners that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data technology.”

The Data Breakthrough Awards program evaluates global nominations from companies representing a comprehensive set of data technology specialties within the larger fields of data science, analytics, AI and more with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced solutions and services.

The 2024 Data Breakthrough Award winners include:

Data Management

Data Management Solution of the Year: WalkMe

Data Catalog Solution of the Year: ZE PowerGroup, ZEMA™

Database Modeling Solution of the Year: SqlDBM

Data Virtualization Solution of the Year: CData

Data Processing Solution of the Year: Expanso

Data Monitoring Solution of the Year: Saturam, Qualdo™

Data Management Innovation of the Year: WEKA

Data Analytics

Cross Infrastructure Analytics Solution of the Year: BMC Software, BMC Helix AIOps

Data Analytics Solution of the Year: Dremio

Overall Data Analytics Platform of the Year: Alteryx

Overall Data Analytics Company of the Year: Treasure Data

Compute & Infrastructure

In-Memory Solution of the Year: Aerospike

Graph DBS Solution of the Year: TigerGraph

Cloud EDW Solution of the Year: Hydrolix

Data Transformation Solution of the Year: Liqid

Data Integration and Warehousing

Data Integration Solution of the Year: Actian, Actian Data Platform

Data Warehouse Solution of the Year: Indegene

Data Warehouse Solution Provider of the Year: BridgeFT

Data Storage

Flash Storage Solution of the Year: Pliops, Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP)

Object Storage Solution of the Year: MinIO

Data Backup Solution of the Year: ExaGrid, ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Data Storage Innovation of the Year: Hammerspace, Hyperscale NAS

Overall Data Storage Solution of the Year: Lightbits Labs

Industry Applications

Data Solution of the Year – Marketing: Digital Element

Data Solution of the Year – Sales: collective[i]

Data Solution of the Year – Retail: Birdzi

Data Solution of the Year – Healthcare: Code Focus

Data Solution of the Year – Finance: Provenir

Data Solution of the Year – Transportation: Bosch

Data Solution of the Year – Human Resources: Aisera

Industry Leadership

Customer Data Platform of the Year: Infocepts

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence: Red Hat, Red Hat OpenShift AI

Data-as-a-Service Company of the Year: Bright Data

Data Technology Startup of the Year: illumex

Data Technology CEO of the Year: Sam Gutmann, Own Company

Data Intelligence Platform of the Year: Azira

Overall Data Science Solution of the Year: iCIMS, iCIMS Insights

Overall Data Tech Innovation of the Year: Parsec Automation Corp, TrakSYS

Overall Data Tech Company of the Year: VAST Data

