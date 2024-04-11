Sport Sector Net Zero Strategies Thematic Research Report 2024

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Net Zero Strategies in the Sport Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Net Zero Strategies in the Sport Sector" thematic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the net zero targets and performance of 20 companies within the sports sector: five football clubs, five F1 teams, five sporting federations, and five sports sponsor brands. The report elucidates the importance of a net zero strategy in the sports sector along with the progress made by the leading companies to achieve the emission target. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.

Most companies in the sports sector have net zero targets for either 2030, 2040, or 2050. A large portion of sports emissions (nearly 75%) falls under Scope 3 upstream and downstream activities in the sports value chain, which are not directly within the control of companies.

This encompasses the emissions of suppliers producing and shipping merchandise, waste generated in operations, and fan travel. Therefore, to reduce emissions, the sports sector must invest in sustainable travel and sustainable procurement energy transition technologies.



Companies in the sports sector are far away from net zero

Intense regulatory pressure on emissions means companies in all sectors need a net zero strategy. This report analyses 20 companies within the sports sector: five football clubs, five F1 teams, five sporting federations, and five sports sponsor brands. Of these 20 companies, 18 have committed to net zero emissions targets across their value chains between 2030 and 2050 but are far from achieving this aim.



Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which are generated by business operations, make up 26% of total emissions in the sports sector.

These are typically the easiest emissions to track and reduce. Sports organizations are sourcing electricity from renewable sources or installing on-site renewables to cut these emissions.



Fan travel is a major source of value chain emissions

To reduce value chain emissions, also known as Scope 3 emissions, sports teams need to understand how fans travel to and from their stadiums and look at options to make this travel more sustainable. Scope 3 emissions are generally not reported well across sports teams and organizations.



Sustainable procurement will be a big topic in sustainable sports.

For some sports teams, the largest source of emissions is from the production and shipping of merchandise or, in the case of F1 teams, the purchase of materials to build cars. More teams are setting sustainability standards for suppliers, and suppliers that can cut their emissions have the best chance of securing contracts over the longer term.



Net zero will impact sponsor relationships

Sponsors with net zero high on their agenda should help their sponsored teams develop net-zero strategies. Emissions data is sparse across the sector, and sponsors can share techniques and expertise. Teams that want to promote their efforts on sustainability should set stricter requirements for sponsors, or they could risk greenwashing accusations.



Key Highlights

Despite their emissions targets, companies in the sports sector are far away from net zero.

Most sports emissions fall under Scope 3 upstream and downstream activities in the sports value chain, which encompasses the emissions of suppliers producing and shipping merchandise and waste generated in operations.

Fan and business travel are also large components of Scope 3 emissions.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which are generated by business operations, make up 26% of total emissions in the sports sector.

To reduce emissions, the sports sector must invest in the following key energy transition technologies: renewable energy, sustainable travel, and sustainable procurement.

Discusses the impact of GHG emissions by companies within the sports sector and strategies adopted to mitigate emissions.

Evaluates various scopes of emissions emanating from the sports industry.

Benchmarks leading companies based on their emissions reduction pathway and net zero commitments.

Why Companies in the Sports Sector Need a Net Zero Strategy

Emissions Targets and Performance

Scope 1 and 2 Emissions Strategies

Scope 3 Emissions Strategies

Net Zero Strategies of Leading Companies

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico de Madrid

Scuderia Ferrari

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

McLaren Racing

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team

Red Bull Racing

IOC

UEFA

FIFA

NBA

FIA

Emirates

Qatar Airways

Toyota

Ford

Nike

