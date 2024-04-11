Hammerspace Wins “Data Storage Innovation of the Year” Designation in 5th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that Hammerspace , the company orchestrating the Next Data Cycle powered by GPU computing, has been selected as winner of the “Data Storage Innovation of the Year” award in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.

Hammerspace is a powerful scale-out software solution designed to automate unstructured data orchestration and global file access across storage from any vendor at the edge, in data centers, and the cloud.

The Company’s breakthrough Hyperscale NAS platform delivers a comprehensive, vendor-neutral, scale-out solution for simplifying and optimizing storage management processes. Hyperscale NAS combines the performance and scale of HPC parallel file systems with Enterprise NAS standards and features.

With Hyperscale NAS, users can scale linearly from a few nodes to thousands and exabytes of capacity. Hyperscale NAS also allows for deployment on commodity-off-the-shelf servers and existing storage. The solution is standards based with no proprietary client, exotic networking technology, or special storage technology required.

“In this new era of AI and GPU computing, every industry is training AI models in order to gain efficiencies and accelerate innovation. We designed the Hyperscale NAS architecture to bring the benefits of HPC parallel file systems to enterprise AI and other GPU- and CPU-intensive workflows,” said David Flynn, co-founder and CEO of Hammerspace. “This recognition from Data Breakthrough validates the Hammerspace teams’ hard work to help enterprises with their AI and HPC strategies while delivering incredible infrastructure efficiency and cost savings.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“The storage architecture of Hyperscale NAS removes bottlenecks and provides the data pipeline needed for GPU computing and other high performance data processing. Legacy NAS architectures can’t meet the demands of GPU computing, while HPC parallel file systems are too complex,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “Organizations embarking on their AI journey have not had a viable storage option until now. Congratulations to Hammerspace; their Hyperscale NAS, our ‘Data Storage Innovation of the Year,’ delivers supercomputer-like storage performance that meets the compute and storage demands of AI at scale.”

Additionally, Hyperscale NAS allows users to easily protect data with snapshots and clones, and recover data with versioning and undelete as well as the ability to manage permissions and more. The Hammerspace Hyperscale NAS architecture is based on the Hammerspace Global Parallel File System. Its extreme parallel performance for mixed I/O workloads is ideal for AI training and GPU processing.

Hammerspace is leveraged by some of the largest online game development, private rocket, medical research, and federal government organizations as the foundation of their data architectures.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined high-performance file storage and automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor’s data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, and Seagate Lyve Cloud.