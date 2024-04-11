Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030 - Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern Devices Spurs Innovations

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.





In the realm of capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors (AECs) hold significance, as evidenced by their global key competitors' percentage market share and competitive market presence in 2023. The introduction to capacitors sets the stage, leading to a specific focus on AECs. Understanding AECs involves delving into their key applications, which span various sectors. A snapshot of these applications provides insight into the diverse requirements across different industries.

Non-Solid Electrolytic Capacitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Solid Electrolytic Capacitors segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $320.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR

Looking ahead, solid AECs are anticipated to experience faster growth, indicative of evolving trends in capacitor technology. Moreover, China's continued dominance in the AEC market underscores its significance as a key player in the global landscape.



The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$320.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 1.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Capacitors: An Introduction

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor (AEC)

Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

AECs Requirement by Select End-Use Applications

Outlook

Solid AECs Register Faster Growth

China Retains Largest Share of AEC Market

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern Devices Spurs Innovations

Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity

Flat Structure Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Gain Interest

Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence

Telecom Upheaval to Provide Boost to Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Computers and Peripherals: An Important Segment

Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept Impacts PC Sales

Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical

Recovery in Global PC Shipments Bodes Well for Market Growth

AEC Demand in the Industrial Sector

AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters

General-Use Inverters

Inverter Air Conditioners

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities

Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth

As a Lesson Learnt in Social Distancing from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Use of Industrial Robots to Spike in the Post COVID-19 Period

Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment

Rise in Demand for UPS Systems Augurs Well for Market Growth

Expanding Pace in Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds New Momentum

Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth

Automotive Sector's Increased Thrust on Electronics Drives New Demand for AECs

Recovery in Automotive Industry to Support Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2023

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive Increase in AECs Share in Automotive Sector

Potential Opportunities in the Electric Vehicles Segment

Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well for AECs

With Telemedicine Gaining Spotlight Amid COVID-19, Demand for AECs to Remain Strong in the Post COVID-19 Period

Key Issues for AECs Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 110 Featured)

AVX Corporation

Aid Electronics Corporation

American Technical Ceramics Corporation

Cheng Tung Industrial Co., Ltd.

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

Cosonic Enterprise Corporation

Alcon Electronics Pvt., Ltd.

Barker Microfarads, Inc.

Bennic and Company

Changzhou Huawei Electronics Co., Ltd.

Chuan Hao Electronic Co., Ltd.

Dain Electronics Co., Ltd.

Ark Electronic Co., Ltd.

Dar-Jiann Electric Co., Ltd.

ECOMAL Europe GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmmliw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment