Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030 - Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern Devices Spurs Innovations

Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
In the realm of capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors (AECs) hold significance, as evidenced by their global key competitors' percentage market share and competitive market presence in 2023. The introduction to capacitors sets the stage, leading to a specific focus on AECs. Understanding AECs involves delving into their key applications, which span various sectors. A snapshot of these applications provides insight into the diverse requirements across different industries.
Non-Solid Electrolytic Capacitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Solid Electrolytic Capacitors segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $320.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR
Looking ahead, solid AECs are anticipated to experience faster growth, indicative of evolving trends in capacitor technology. Moreover, China's continued dominance in the AEC market underscores its significance as a key player in the global landscape.
The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$320.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 1.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
