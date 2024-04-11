Straddle Carriers Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Straddle Carriers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 15.9 Thousand Units by 2030
The global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 11.3 Thousand Units in the year 2023, is projected to reach 15.9 Thousand Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Thousand Units in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 3.5 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Straddle Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Straddle Carrier: An Introduction
- Benefits and Drawbacks
- Key Trends and Drivers
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand for Straddle Carriers
- Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020
- Total Seaborne Trade by Group of Economies
- Largest Container Ports in the World by Volume: 2020
- Global Container Trade Projections in Million TEUs by Trade Route: 2021and 2025
- Increasing Ship Sizes and Cargo Volumes Drive Demand
- Rise in Number of Port Terminals Boost Growth Prospects
- Growing Focus of Port Terminals to Upgrade Existing Fleet to Drive Opportunities
- Robust Demand for Efficient Shipping Containers Augments Demand
- Expected Rise in Uptake of Intermodal Transport to Drive Growth
- International Trade Scenario Favors Market Growth
- Recent Technological Advances in Straddle and Shuttle Carriers
- Electric Straddle Carriers Reduce Greenhouse Emissions
- Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
- Hybrid Straddle Carriers Widen Uptake
- PSA Antwerp to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers
- Unmanned Straddle Carriers Seek Role in Driving Efficiency at Port Terminals
- Port & Terminal Automation & Evolving Dynamics at Forefront of Straddle Carrier Adoption
- Automated Straddle Carriers to Remain at Core of Terminal Automation Efforts
- Automated Terminals: Primary Merits
- Rise in Greenfield and Brownfield Automation Projects Lend Growth Opportunities
- Strong Focus on Safety & Speed Creates Ideal Ground for Straddle Carriers
- IoT & AI to Bolster Capabilities of Straddle Carrier
- Mini Straddle Carriers Witness Growth
