Flexible Heaters Global Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030 from $1.2 Billion in 2023 - Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Continues to Drive Opportunities

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Heaters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flexible Heaters Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Flexible Heaters estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Flexible heaters, as indicated by their global key competitors' percentage market share and competitive market presence in 2023, are a significant segment within the heating technology domain. An introduction to flexible heaters provides a foundational understanding, outlining their diverse types and applications.

Silicone Rubber-Based Heaters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$680.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polyimide-Based Heaters segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Examining the global market prospects and outlook sheds light on the factors driving growth, with a focus on the properties that make materials like silicone and polyimide suitable options for flexible heaters. The anticipation of developing economies boosting long-term growth underscores the expanding market opportunities.

Competitive dynamics within the flexible heaters market highlight the active engagement of players worldwide, emphasizing the importance of innovation and market strategies. Recent market activity serves as a lens into the evolving landscape, reflecting advancements, collaborations, and strategic moves within the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $314.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Flexible Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$314.2 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$405.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Flexible Heaters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Flexible Heaters

Types of Flexible Heaters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Properties Making Silicone & Polyimide Suitable Options

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Flexible Heaters Augur Well for the Market

Advantages of Flexible Printed Circuits

Flexible Heaters: Offering Convincing Value Proposition for Diverse Applications

Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Continues to Drive Opportunities in the Flexible Heaters Market

Consumer Electronics Sector, a Key Growth Sector

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Role of Flexible Heaters in Medical Applications: Potential for Growth

Aerospace & Defense: Important Role of Flexible Heaters in Preventing Damage of Critical Components

Kapton Flexible Heaters Ideal for Several Heating Applications in the Aerospace Industry

Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Promising Warming Elements in the Automotive Industry

Food & Beverage Industry: Need to Maintain Specific Temperatures Drives Demand for Flexible Heaters

Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Untapped Gem in Outdoor Apparel Space

Growing Use of Flexible Heaters in Battery Warmers

Need for the Right Mounting Method for Flexible Heaters

Flexible Printed Heaters for Wearables

Technology Advances in Flexible Heaters Propel Market Gains

Challenges Confronting Use of Flexible Heaters

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 124 Featured)

Acim Jouanin SA

Epec LLC

Dpstar group

Heatron, Inc.

Digi-Key Electronics

Durex Industries, Inc.

Eastwest Engineering & Electronics Pvt., Ltd.

Heatrex

Chromalox

Eemax Inc.

ElectroHeat Sweden AB

Embro GmbH

Cetal S.A.S.

Big Chief, Inc.

Alper S.R.L.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtbdba

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.