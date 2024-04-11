Global Electrical Houses (E-Houses) Industry Report 2024: Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector, Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Houses (E-Houses) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electrical Houses (E-Houses) Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Electrical Houses (E-Houses) estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.





Influencer Market Insights and World Market Trajectories provide a comprehensive view of the electrical houses (E-Houses) market, elucidating their advantages and outlook. An overview of E-Houses highlights their significance in the electrical infrastructure sector, while a breakdown by type underscores the dominance and rapid growth of mobile substations.

Mobile Substation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fixed E-House segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Recent market activity encapsulates the dynamic nature of the E-Houses market, reflecting trends, innovations, and strategic moves within the industry. This comprehensive overview equips stakeholders with valuable insights for navigating and capitalizing on opportunities in the evolving electrical infrastructure landscape.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $209.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

Regional analysis offers insights into revenue distribution among developed and developing regions, with geographic regions ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) providing further context. The competitive scenario delves into the market landscape, detailing the percentage market share of key competitors and their market presence in 2023.



The Electrical Houses (E-Houses) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$209.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 495 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Overview of Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

Advantages of E-Houses

Electrical Houses Market: Outlook

Mobile Substation: Largest & Fastest Growing Technology Segment

World Electrical Houses Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Regional Analysis

World Electrical Houses Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Electrical Houses Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, Europe, Africa and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion Toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of E-Houses

E-Houses Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

E-Houses Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

E-Houses for Power Outages

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

E-House in Disaster Response Operations

Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

E-Houses for Railway & Urban Transport Electrification

Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 74 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Eaton Corporation PLC

EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS, S.A.

Meidensha Corporation

Ampcontrol Pty., Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc.

AZZ, Inc.

Delta Star, Inc.

Matelec Group

Atlanta Electricals Pvt., Ltd.

Ningbo Tianan (Group) Co., Ltd.

PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Panel Built, Inc.

