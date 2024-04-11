By 2034, the Global Polyphosphate Market is likely to attain US$ 2,800 Million, Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food preservation and maintaining the integrity of the food are becoming crucial in the food and beverage sector. Companies and manufacturers are turning to polyphosphates as a food preservation agent to attain this. This has pushed the polyphosphate market to gain a 4.20% CAGR through 2034. The market was seen to achieve a 1.6x revenue growth in 2024 from 2019.



Significant enterprises in the food and beverage sector employ polyphosphates as additives for various purposes. This involves preserving moisture in meat products, enhancing the texture of processed meals, and stabilizing dairy goods. To satisfy industrial requirements and a range of consumer preferences, they are also utilized in drinks to improve taste retention, clarity, and shelf life.

The growing need for sustainable alternatives provides an opportunity for the market players in the polyphosphate market. There is a strong trend toward sustainable techniques in sectors like agriculture and food processing owing to growing environmental concerns. Developing and promoting biodegradable or bio based polyphosphates offer an opportunity for innovation and a competitive advantage for the market players.

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

A valuation of US$ 1,715 million was reached by the polyphosphate industry in 2019.

The polyphosphate market garnered a CAGR of 1.70% historically from 2019 to 2023.

The United States polyphosphate ecosystem is poised to develop at a CAGR of 13.30% over the projection period.

Polyphosphate will be widely employed in food grade applications, accounting for 39.40% by 2024.

By 2024, polyphosphate in powder form will be widely utilized, accounting for 39.80% of the market.



“The polyphosphates market is mostly driven by growing demand for effective food preservation products. Growing customer desires for easy and long lasting food items have led to widespread use of polyphosphates as food additives to improve shelf life while preserving product quality,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the polyphosphate market are putting advanced automation technologies into their production facilities to maximize productivity and reduce labor expenses, increasing profitability.

They may efficiently capture more value and reduce costs through vertical integration within the supply chain and strategic acquisitions of smaller rivals. Specialized product offers and specialist applications are the subject of customized marketing initiatives that increase income streams and optimize returns on investment.

In the polyphosphate market, concentrating on specific formulations or niche applications is one strategy companies might use. Startups can distinguish themselves from established players in the market and establish a lucrative niche by focusing on certain sectors or catering to distinct client requirements. They may also take advantage of new possibilities and swiftly adjust to changing market needs by utilizing agile development procedures.

Key Development

In 2024, Dow announced the introduction of two new environmentally friendly propylene glycol (PG) solutions with circular and bio circular feedstocks in North America. According to a mass balancing approach, clients can now provide their high performance goods with externally certified environmental advantages, making them suitable for various applications.

The mass balance technique, recently approved by ISCC PLUS in Freeport, Texas, tracks the movement of circular and bio circular materials required to create PG via intricate value chains and assigns values based on verified bookkeeping.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the polyphosphate market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the polyphosphate market, the market is segmented based on end use application (feed grade, food grade, cosmetic grade, pharma grade, industrial grade), form (powder, liquid), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa).

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

JLS Chemicals

Mosaic Company



Key Segments Profiled in the Polyphosphate Market

By End Use Application:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade



By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



