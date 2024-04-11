Changsha, China, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the president of Hunan Changsheng Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Chen Jubao call on everyone to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers. The recent proclamation titled "Hunan Changsheng Bioengineering Co., Ltd. Pledges to Protect Consumer Rights" has sparked widespread attention across various media platforms including China Business News, International Business News, China Business Times, Rule of Law Daily, and more. This solemn declaration has been prompted by grave concerns over a video exposing a clandestine operation, which poses significant threats to the physical and psychological well-being of consumers.

The disturbing footage unveils the grim reality of a covert black workshop engaged in the production of inferior protamine peptide drink, allegedly manufactured by Hunan Huize Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and distributed under the guise of Tenfutenmax's high-tech product. Despite lofty claims, investigations have unmasked a squalid production environment within a cramped 300-square-meter facility, meticulously partitioned to evade regulatory oversight. In a landmark ruling, the Intermediate People's Court of Hunan Province held Huize Corporation accountable for infringing upon the business secrets of Hunan Changsheng Bioengineering Co., Ltd., mandating substantial compensation and an immediate cessation of infringement activities.

In response to these egregious violations, the Intermediate People's Court of Changsha City, Hunan Province issued a notice of compulsory execution, compelling key personnel of Hunan Huize Biotechnology Co., Ltd. to cease all infringement actions against Hunan Changsheng Bioengineering Co., Ltd. The swift action by the Market Supervision Administration of Ningxiang City, culminating in a thorough inspection of Hunan Huize Biotechnology Co., Ltd., underscores a resolute commitment to upholding social security and fostering a healthy environment.





Emboldened by a sense of duty to safeguard consumer rights, President Chen Jubao has emerged as a stalwart advocate for justice. In the face of adversity, he has wielded his proverbial sword against former colleagues, underscoring the immutable quest for truth and accountability. Guided by the ethos of "health above all, service with sincerity," Chen Jubao epitomizes unwavering integrity and commitment to excellence. His unwavering dedication extends beyond corporate corridors, manifesting in philanthropic endeavors aimed at fostering local economic development and aiding underprivileged students.

Chen Jubao's journey is characterized by an unwavering resolve to promote health and well-being, transcending mere business ambitions to serve as a beacon of hope for the masses. As the architect of Hunan Changsheng Bioengineering Co., Ltd., he has spearheaded the development of revolutionary products such as the "Longevity Dew" series, offering unparalleled nourishment and vitality to consumers worldwide. Prof. Jiang Songbai's groundbreaking contributions in the field of anti-aging science serve as a testament to Chen Jubao's unwavering pursuit of excellence.

In light of recent events, Hunan Changsheng Bioengineering Co., Ltd. issues a solemn statement reaffirming its unwavering commitment to consumer rights and health. Any unauthorized use of Prof. Jiang Songbai's brand for promotional purposes constitutes a flagrant infringement, and the company will pursue legal recourse to safeguard its reputation and integrity.

As the pursuit of justice unfolds, Hunan Changsheng Bioengineering Co., Ltd. remains steadfast in its dedication to consumer welfare, upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.