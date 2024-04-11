Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Strategic Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2030 - Automation, The Central Theme in the Manufacturing

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Parts Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Aerospace Parts Manufacturing estimated at US$703.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

World brands play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics and innovation within the aerospace industry. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments, partnerships, and advancements driving progress and competitiveness in aerospace manufacturing.





Aerostructures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$495.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aerospace Engines segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.Overall, automation remains a pivotal force driving transformation and efficiency in the manufacturing sector, with aerospace being a prominent industry embracing these advancements to enhance production capabilities and meet evolving market demands.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 579 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $703.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Automation, the Central Theme in the Manufacturing Industry in 2022 & Beyond

Global Manufacturing Industry Sways to the Automation Tune: Global Opportunity for Industrial Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Economic Update

Competition

Aerospace Engine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Recovering Commercial Aviation Industry Brightens the Outlook for Aircraft Supply Chain OEMs

A Steady, Although Slow, Recovery Trajectory of Commercial Aviation to Bring Hope to OEMs in the Commercial Aircraft Supply Chain: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded by Airlines Worldwide industry (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, It is Uninterrupted Growth for OEMs in the Military Aircraft Supply Chain

Military Aircraft Supply Chain to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Putin's Nuclear Sabre Rattling Puts the World on Edge & Defense Spending on Top of the Priority List in an Increasingly Nervous, Multipolar World: Global Inventory of Nuclear Warheads by Country for the Year 2022 (In Units)

Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tools for Manufacturing Critical & Complex Aircraft Parts & Components

Strong Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in Aircraft Parts Manufacturing

A Strong Aircraft MRO Market to Ensure Steady Demand Flow for Replacement Aircraft Parts & Components

Robust Spending on MRO Opens a Parallel Opportunity for Maintaining a Strong MRO Inventory Comprising of Spare/Replacement Parts & Components: Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Aircraft PMA Parts Usage Becomes Widespread

Aging Aircraft Fleet, an Opportunity for Fleet Upgrades and Replacement Parts & Components

Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030

Additive Manufacturing Storms Into the Spotlight in the Aerospace Sector. Here's Why

A Massive Shift to Additive Manufacturing Practices Represents an Overarching Trend in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: Global Opportunity for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

With Airlines Making Investments in Cabin Makeovers & Modifications, Demand for Cabin Components to Witness Growth

Aerospace Valves in the Spotlight

Overview & Outlook of the Often Neglected Workhorse of Aircraft Engineering - Fasteners

The Rise of Context Aware Aircraft to Broaden Demand for Antennas

Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up Aircraft Connectivity Challenges & New Opportunities for Antenna Manufacturing: Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2021, 2025 & 2029

Innovative Aircraft Engines Grow in Commercial Value in Both Civilian & Military Sectors

The Most Important Part of Aerospace Manufacturing is Material Innovation. Here's Why

Blockchain Storms Into the Spotlight for Aerospace Parts Tracking

How Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Aerospace Manufacturing Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 91 Featured)

3M Company

Aerosonic Corporation

Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Company

ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd.

AeroControlex Group

Aerosila

Adient Aerospace LLC

Aeroaid Ltd.

ABC International

Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

Aequs Pvt. Ltd.

Aircraft Lighting International

Adams Rite Aerospace, Inc.

Advent Aircraft Systems, Inc.

Airbus SAS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22si0c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment