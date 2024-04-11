Global Geopolitics Executive Briefing 2024: Key Insights for Corporate Risk Management Amidst Rising Global Instability in Automotive, Consumer, Energy, and Financial Service Sectors

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geopolitics Executive Briefing (First Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Geopolitics is set to be a defining theme for the rest of the decade. The world is becoming more unstable, as China and other states challenge the dominance of the US. New conflict zones will emerge whilst existing ones becomes more unpredictable, trends exacerbated by the impacts of climate change and migration.

This report offers a systematic analysis of the varying types of business exposure to geopolitical shocks as an aid to risk management to help corporates navigate this increasingly unstable world.



Report Scope



The report covers the major geopolitical risks, including armed conflicts and wars (or the threat of these developing); global factors that are entwined with geopolitics such as climate change and migration; and the politics of the major countries that shape geopolitics.



Key Topics Covered



Part 1: Global Geopolitics Outlook

Global risk map

Summary of current status

2024 elections summary

Part 2: Risk Factors

Ukraine conflict

Middle East conflict

Korean Peninsula

US political economy

China political economy

Taiwan outlook

Other key powers

Climate change

Migration

Part 3: Sector Implications

Automotive

Consumer

Energy

Financial services

Part 4: Global Economic Outlook

Appendix 1: Further Reading

Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology

