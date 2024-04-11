Cityview Completes 243-Unit Multifamily Project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, has completed Belle on Bev – a 243-unit mixed-use project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown (HiFi). Now leasing, Belle on Bev features modern apartments stylized with art deco design inspired by the area’s cultural and musical influence.



“We are proud to have partnered with the HiFi community to transform underutilized retail space into nearly 250 units of mixed-use housing,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “Ideally located in one of the most dynamic and historic neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Belle on Bev provides highly amenitized, critically needed housing.”

Belle on Bev combines old school glamour with modern amenities curated to inspire resident conversation and connection, including a speakeasy that features lounge seating, dart boards, a poker/game table and suspended globe lighting. Two rooftop decks offer a variety of indoor/outdoor amenities, including a cocktail bar, lounge seating, movie screen, projected art installation, outdoor kitchen, wine/whiskey lockers, a media wall and scenic views of Los Angeles.

The project incorporates design elements of the vibrant tapestry of Filipino culture, drawing inspiration from its rich heritage and diverse traditions. This includes a grand player piano in the lobby that nods to the area’s musical influence.

The community’s club room provides a central spot for residents to gather, and includes televisions, comfortable seating, a pool table and vintage record player. A pool courtyard and spa terrace feature chaise lounges with umbrellas, a see-through fireplace, day beds, a 30-foot pool and a large spa. The community’s garden courtyard provides an ideal location for residents to relax among hanging lights, a mirror wall, cozy seating and lush landscaping.

For residents who work from home, CV Works offers expansive private and community workspaces, fast WiFi and tech-forward audio-visual setups. Additional amenities include a fitness studio that features yoga space and state-of-the-art equipment as well as a doggy playground with synthetic turf.

Belle on Bev offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans featuring a Latch smart home system that includes keyless entry and smart thermostats, premium luxury vinyl flooring, turnkey Wi-Fi, in-unit washer/dryers and two high-design color schemes for optionality. The project also features 3,500 square feet of commercial space and 21 affordable units.

A transit-oriented development, Belle on Bev is at the center of Historic Filipinotown’s unique food, arts and nightlife while providing easy access to the work and play centers of Downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Echo Park and Silver Lake.

Designed to meet LEED Silver standards, the community’s sustainability features include high efficiency plumbing and HVAC systems, EV charging and rainwater harvesting for irrigation. Cityview partnered with AC Martin, Clark Building Group and Nadia Geller Designs on the project.

Cityview’s other recently completed local projects include Jasper – a 296-unit opportunity zone project near Downtown Los Angeles, The Parker – a 123-unit multifamily project in West Los Angeles, and Atrio – a 276-unit value-add renovation in Burbank, California. The firm continues to be active in both development and value-add projects across the Western U.S., including redeveloping obsolete office and retail sites in Denver, Walnut Creek and San Diego.

For additional information, please visit belleonbev.com.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on multifamily housing in gateway markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating opportunistic and value-add multifamily projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview has invested in more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

