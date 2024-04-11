Global Anti-obesity Medication Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Social Media Influences and Strategic Partnerships, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-obesity Medication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-obesity medication market size is expected to reach USD 77.24 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.66% from 2024 to 2030

The market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity, leading to increased demand for effective treatments. The market's expansion is supported by technological advancements and initiatives by both market players and governments.



The market players are actively pursuing strategic initiatives to expand their service reach through partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. These initiatives are aimed at driving market share growth. For instance, in November 2023, Novo Nordisk's investment in expanding production facilities in Chartres, France, signals confidence in the market's potential. The investment, totaling over USD 2.32 billion, will boost capacity for chronic disease treatments, potentially including weight management medications.

In addition, governments and healthcare organizations prioritize obesity prevention and treatment, collaborative efforts are shaping regulatory frameworks and fostering innovation. This highlights the market's collective effort. For instance, in June 2023, the UK launched a USD 50.50 million pilot to broaden access to overweight drugs such as Semaglutide (Wegovy) beyond hospital environments, aligning with the government's comprehensive approach to addressing overweight.



Moreover, social media influence and forged prescriptions indicate non-diabetic usage for weight loss, prompting ANSM (Agence nationale de securite du medicament et des produits de sante) to emphasize Ozempic's intended use solely for diabetes treatment. However, in November 2023, Novo Nordisk's investment in expanding production facilities in Chartres, France, signals confidence in the market's potential. The investment, totaling overUSD 2.32 billion, will boost capacity for chronic disease treatments, potentially including anti-obesity medications. Despite regulatory challenges, such investments indicate optimism for the future of the anti-obesity medication market in France, suggesting a positive trajectory in the projected period.



The rising obesity has a direct impact on the expansion of the obesity treatment industry, providing new business opportunities for pharmaceutical firms, healthcare services, and related parties. With the costs linked to managing obesity increasing, there is a pressing need for creative strategies and measures to combat this health crisis and achieve sustainable cost control within the healthcare sector.



Anti-obesity Medication Market Report Highlights

By products, the approved segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. It is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the accessibility of therapeutically effective weight management drugs

Based on mechanism of action, the peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The ability of these drugs to enhance the absorption of nutrients and reduce the feeling of hunger is anticipated to bode well for the segment's growth.

Retail pharmacies dominated the distribution channel segment in 2023, owing to the convenient access to medications for consumers, often located in easily accessible locations within communities

North America dominated the market for anti-obesity medication in 2023, due to the region's high prevalence of obesity and supportive government policies

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030, due to rising obesity and governmental initiatives across countries like China, Japan, and India. The rising investment in research by pharmaceutical companies is also expected to contribute to this growth.

Company Profiles

Novo Nordisk A/S

GSK plc

Novartis AG

VIVUS LLC

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gelesis

