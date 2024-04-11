Europe Antibiotics (Cephalosporin, Penicillin) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Generic Antibiotics Dominate Supported by Regulatory Framework, Branded Antibiotics to Witness Rapid Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Antibiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillin), Type (Branded Antibodies, Generic Antibodies), Action Mechanism, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe antibiotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% from 2024 to 2030.

The increasing urbanization and modernization result in people suffering from chronic disorders, which further drives the demand and sales of antibiotics in the region. In addition, the aged population in Europe has been demonstrated to be a primary factor driving the market growth.







The rising infectious diseases among healthcare personnel are prevalent as a result of hospital-acquired illnesses that involve excessive antibiotic usage. Thus, to trail the hospital procedure, the patients are required to stay in hospitals for a longer duration, which is evidenced to be a key reason for hospital-acquired infections and intake of antibiotics.



Europe Antibiotics Market Report Highlights

Based on drug class, the penicillin segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 25% in 2023, owing to its prominent application in treating various diseases, including diseases caused by streptococci, staphylococci, listeria, and clostridium. The cephalosporin segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on type, the generic antibiotics segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 81.0% in 2023, attributed to the reasonability of generic inventions and a supportive regulatory framework

Based on type, the branded antibiotics are anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the growing focus of key contributors to emphasize their product roles & distribution network

Europe dominated the market and held a considerable share in the global antibiotics market owing to factors such as growing numbers of patients with various infections and continuous trials conducted by pharmaceutical businesses

In September 2020, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. announced that it received FDA approval for a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA), Fetroja (Cefiderocol). Antibiotics help treat hospital-acquired infectious pneumonia and ventilator-associated infective pneumonia

In 2023, LifeArc, Medicines Discovery Catapult, and Innovate UK founded PACE (Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficiency) to fund and support researchers involved in drug and diagnostics development to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

Company Profiles

AbbVie, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Viatris, Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics LLC

Cipla, Inc.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

GSK Plc

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Europe Antibiotics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Europe Antibiotics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Antibiotics Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Europe Antibiotics Market, by Drug Class Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Cephalosporin

4.4.2. Penicillin

4.4.3. Fluoroquinolone

4.4.4. Macrolides

4.4.5. Carbapenems

4.4.6. Aminoglycosides

4.4.7. Sulfonamides

4.4.8. 7-ACA



Chapter 5. Europe Antibiotics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Europe Antibiotics Market, by Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Branded Antibiotics

5.4.2. Generic Antibiotics



Chapter 6. Europe Antibiotics Market: Action Mechanism Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Action Mechanism Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Europe Antibiotics Market, by Action Mechanism Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

6.4.2. Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

6.4.3. DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

6.4.4. RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

6.4.5. Mycolic Acid Inhibitors



Chapter 7. Europe Antibiotics Market: County Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

