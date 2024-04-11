Smart Label Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Advantech, Alien Technology, Graphic Label, Avery Dennison, CGL, Meuhlbauer and Zebra Technologies

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Label Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global smart label market looks promising with opportunities in the retail, healthcare, and logistic markets. The global smart label market is expected to reach an estimated $21.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increased demand to lower theft and shoplifting, rising use of smartphones' built-in QR code reading capabilities, as well as, growing need in monitoring and security solutions for smart labels.

Key Market Insights

RFID is forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the features includes automated data collection, real-time tracking, and information accuracy are available, and for supply chain and inventory management, RFID is strongly recommended for maintaining synchronized records.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from major manufacturers and distributors, rising labor costs and concerns about price integrity, and the expanding use of smart labels in asset monitoring and merchandise applications.

Smart Label Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies smart label companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the smart label companies profiled in this report include:

Advantech

Alien Technology

Graphic Label

Avery Dennison

CGL Industries

Meuhlbauer Holdings

Zebra Technologies

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Smart label market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Smart label market size by product type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Smart label market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, application, end use, and regions for the smart label market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the smart label market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the smart label market by product type (RFID, electronic article surveillance label, sensing label, and dynamic display label), application (retail inventory, perishable goods, and others), end use (retail, healthcare, logistics, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Smart Label by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global smart label by product type, application, end use, and region.



Smart Label Market by Product Type:

RFID

Electronic Article Surveillance Label

Sensing Label

Dynamic Display Label

Smart Label Market by Application:

Retail Inventory

Perishable Goods

Others

Smart Label Market by End Use:

Retail

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

