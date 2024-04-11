Global Analytical Standards Market Forecast at $2.08 Billion by 2030, Dominated by Merck, Waters Corporation, and Agilent Technologies - Strict Quality Regulations Driving the Market

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analytical Standards Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Category (Organic Analytical Standards, In-organic Analytical Standards), Technique, Application, Methodology, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global analytical standards market is anticipated to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the growing technological advancement and increased demand for reliability and precision in various fields such as pharmaceuticals, food safety, and environmental monitoring. Moreover, the growing number of accredited clinical laboratories globally is expected to drive market growth. With the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and infectious diseases, the demand for analytical standards in diagnostic laboratories has seen significant growth.







The major factors driving the market growth are strict quality regulations for drug manufacturers, which has resulted in a massive demand for analytical standards around the world. The rapid increase in the global prevalence of infectious diseases, HIV, cancers, and other diseases has propelled the development of new drugs and diagnostics. The increasing global incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases are fueling demand within the major biopharmaceutical sector for drug development.

According to CDC, as of July 2022, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the U.S. stood at 15%, affecting approximately 37 million adults, or more than 1 in 7 individuals. In addition, according to the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, a surge in cancer cases worldwide, with an estimated 28.89 million cases is projected by 2040. This growing population affected by chronic conditions, coupled with the growing demand for innovative pharmaceuticals, underscores the need for advanced techniques such as chromatography, spectroscopy,

and titrimetry in the drug discovery process.



Increasing healthcare expenditure has been driving the market growth. Consequently, pharmaceutical firms are focusing on exploring new therapies that necessitate analytical testing throughout their developmental stages. This strategic shift is anticipated to favourably impact sales of pharmaceutical testing services, thereby stimulating market growth. Consequently, these factors are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period significantly.



Furthermore, analytical standards are gaining increasing importance across various clinical fields for diagnosis and monitoring of various diseases. The rise in availability of novel solutions is one of the major drivers anticipated to boost the analytical standards market growth in the near future. For instance, in June 2023, Bruker Corporation announced the launch of timsTOF Ultra Mass Spectrometer with Transformative Sensitivity, VistaScan for Enhanced dia-PASEF 4D-Proteomics, and 300 Hz PASEF MS/MS. Moreover, in August 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the commercial launch of EXENT Solution intended for the diagnosis of the monitoring of Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia patients and multiple myeloma and monoclonal gammopathies.



Analytical Standards Market Report Highlights

Based on category, the organic analytical standards segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 56.49% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising understanding regarding physical and chemical stability of drug products

Based on technique, the spectroscopy segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 44.27% in 2023, attributed to the widespread use of spectroscopy techniques across various applications

Based on application, the pharmaceutical and life science analysis segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 22.72% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising stringent regulations for drug manufacturers

Based on methodology, the bioanalytical testing segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 33.08% in 2023, with a rising focus on drug discovery and development

North America dominated the analytical standards market owing to factors such as the presence of major key players, favorable government initiatives for the development of innovative drugs, and high affordability of solutions

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Analytical Standards Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Continuous Demand for Novel Therapeutics

3.2.1.2. Robust Pipeline of Therapeutics Across Various Geographies

3.2.1.3. Increased Demand for Quicker and Reliable Results Along with Product Safety and Quality

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.3. Analytical Standards Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Pricing Analysis

Chapter 4. Analytical Standards Market: Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Analytical Standards Market: Category Dashboard

4.2. Global Analytical Standards Market: Category Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Analytical Standards Market by Category, Revenue

4.4. Organic Analytical Standards

4.5. In Organic Analytical Standards

Chapter 5. Analytical Standards Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Analytical Standards Market: Technique Dashboard

5.2. Global Analytical Standards Market: Technique Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Analytical Standards Market by Technique, Revenue

5.4. Spectroscopy

5.5. Chromatography

5.6. Titrimetry

5.7. Physical Property Testing

Chapter 6. Analytical Standards Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global Analytical Standards Market: Application Dashboard

6.2. Global Analytical Standards Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Analytical Standards Market by Application, Revenue

6.4. Pharmaceutical and Life Science Analysis

6.5. Environmental Analysis

6.6. Food and Beverage Analysis

6.7. Forensic Standards

6.8. Petrochemical Analysis

6.9. Veterinary Drug Analysis

6.10. Others

Chapter 7. Analytical Standards Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Global Analytical Standards Market: Methodology Dashboard

7.2. Global Analytical Standards Market: Methodology Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Analytical Standards Market by Methodology, Revenue

7.4. Bioanalytical Testing

7.5. Stability Testing

7.6. Raw Material Testing

7.7. Dissolution Testing

7.8. Others

Chapter 8. Analytical Standards Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Category, Technique, Application and Methodology

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

8.3. North America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.6. Latin America

8.7. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

9.3.2. Key Customers

9.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

9.3.4. Merck KGaA

9.3.5. Waters Corporation

9.3.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.3.7. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.8. PerkinElmer Inc.

9.3.9. LGC Limited

9.3.10. Restek Corporation

9.3.11. AccuStandard

9.3.12. Cayman Chemical

9.3.13. RICCA Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odlwj2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment