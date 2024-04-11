Vislink Launches DragonFly V: A Revolution in Miniaturized Wireless Video Transmission

The Company’s Smallest-Ever Transmitter will Debut at NAB 2024

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today announced the release of DragonFly V, an ultra-compact HEVC HDR COFDM transmitter. This groundbreaking product is engineered to revolutionize live video capture from Point-of-View (POV) cameras, UAVs, body worn devices, and more, offering high-quality, real-time video transmission in a miniature package. Vislink will debut DragonFly V at NAB 2024 (details below).

DragonFly V stands out in the market with its small size and weight under 55 grams, making it one of the lightest and most portable transmitters on the market. Despite its small stature, it packs a powerful punch, delivering high-definition HDR video transmission with low latency and supporting video formats up to 1080P-50/60 HDR.

Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, said, “With the launch of DragonFly V, we are redefining the boundaries of live broadcast technology. This tiny yet mighty device exemplifies Vislink's commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that our customers have come to expect. DragonFly V is the epitome of advanced engineering, designed to empower broadcasters and content creators to capture the world from angles never before possible.”

DragonFly V’s versatility is unmatched, offering HD/SDI or HDMI input options and catering to a myriad of applications, from sports and entertainment to public safety. Its energy-efficient design ensures extended operation times, critical for remote and dynamic live broadcasting environments.

Key features include:

Innovative Miniature Design : DragonFly V offers unparalleled portability and ease of use without sacrificing quality or functionality.

: DragonFly V offers unparalleled portability and ease of use without sacrificing quality or functionality. HEVC HDR Encoding: capable of handling up to 1080P HD video, it provides crisp, clear images that are essential for modern broadcast workflows.

capable of handling up to 1080P HD video, it provides crisp, clear images that are essential for modern broadcast workflows. Flexible Connectivity: equipped with both HDMI and SDI inputs, it ensures compatibility with a wide range of cameras.

equipped with both HDMI and SDI inputs, it ensures compatibility with a wide range of cameras. Ultra-Reliable Transmission: with a 50mW COFDM output power, DragonFly V enables stable and secure video even in the most challenging conditions.

with a 50mW COFDM output power, DragonFly V enables stable and secure video even in the most challenging conditions. Low Power Consumption: for efficient and extended use.

for efficient and extended use. Comprehensive Control: features like Wi-Fi control and RS232 remote control add convenience and flexibility to operations.

DragonFly V is poised to set a new standard for live broadcast equipment, offering unprecedented perspectives, reliability, and performance in the most demanding bespoke portable applications, including electronic news gathering, drone videography, and live sports broadcasting.

“We believe DragonFly V will become an indispensable tool for professionals looking to push the limits of live video broadcasting,” added Miller. “Its launch is a game-changer for the industry, and we are excited to see the remarkable content our clients will create with this technology.”

Find out more at this link.

Experience Vislink’s Latest Innovations at NAB 2024

In addition to DragonFly V, Vislink will be showcasing its broad range of solutions for capturing, distributing and monetizing live content at NAB 2024. Meet the Vislink team in West Hall, booth #W3632 to experience the latest innovations in hybrid IP/COFDM applications, AI-automated live sports and in-studio systems, solutions for remote production in the cloud and more. Visit our NAB 2024 page here.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions - enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Press inquiries:

Adrian Lambert

VP Marketing, Vislink Technologies

adrian.lambert@vislink.com

+44 7905 863352



Investor Relations Contact:

Alec Wilson and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

VISL@gateway-grp.com