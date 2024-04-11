Data Center Transformers Market Report 2024: Edge Computing Surge Fuels Demand for Specialized Data Center Transformers

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Transformer Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center transformer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The data center transformer market is poised for continued expansion. The ongoing drivers and innovative strategies employed by key players are expected to shape the landscape of data center transformers, contributing to the development of transformers that not only meet the evolving needs of data center operations but also align with sustainability goals and the broader objectives of a digitally connected world.



Surge in Data Center Construction and Expansion: Driving Transformer Demand



The surge in data center construction and expansion emerges as a primary driver in the data center transformer market. Evidence includes the exponential growth of data generated globally, necessitating the construction of new data centers and the expansion of existing ones. This driver is further supported by substantial investments from technology giants in building hyperscale data centers. The evidence showcases the critical role of transformers in ensuring a reliable power supply to meet the increasing demands of data center operations. As data centers continue to be the backbone of the digital economy, the demand for efficient and scalable transformers is expected to witness sustained growth.



Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Practices: Shaping Transformer Technology



The focus on energy efficiency and sustainable practices plays a significant role in shaping the data center transformer market. Evidence includes the industry's commitment to reducing carbon footprints and adopting eco-friendly technologies. This driver is reflected in the increasing preference for dry-type transformers, known for their energy efficiency and environmentally friendly features compared to traditional oil-immersed transformers. The evidence further highlights initiatives by data center operators to achieve energy-efficient operations, aligning with global sustainability goals. As organizations prioritize green data center practices, transformers that enhance energy efficiency are poised for substantial growth.



Rising Adoption of Edge Computing: Adapting Transformers for Edge Data Centers



The rising adoption of edge computing represents a notable driver influencing the data center transformer market. Evidences include the proliferation of edge data centers strategically positioned to reduce latency and enhance the performance of applications and services. As edge computing continues to reshape the digital landscape, there is a growing need for transformers that can efficiently support the unique requirements of these distributed data centers. This driver is underscored by the transformative impact of edge computing on the overall architecture of data center networks, necessitating adaptable and high-performance data center transformers.



Challenges in Transformer Cooling Systems: Navigating Thermal Management Limitations



A significant restraint in the data center transformer market revolves around challenges associated with transformer cooling systems. Evidence points to the critical role of efficient cooling in maintaining optimal transformer performance. However, the limitations of conventional cooling methods, especially in oil-immersed transformers, pose challenges in managing heat dissipation in large-scale data center environments.



The evidence further includes instances of overheating and thermal inefficiencies impacting the reliability and lifespan of transformers. This restraint emphasizes the need for innovative cooling solutions that can effectively address the evolving demands of data center operations, ensuring the continuous and uninterrupted functioning of data center transformers.



By Insulation Type: Dry-type transformers Dominates the Market



In 2023, the data center transformer market witnessed substantial revenue from both Oil Immersed and Dry-type transformers. However, Dry-type transformers dominated, reflecting the industry's inclination towards energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. Looking at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032, Dry-type transformers demonstrated the most significant growth potential. This nuanced segmentation highlights the industry's responsiveness to sustainability concerns and the increasing preference for transformers that align with green data center initiatives.



By Voltage: Capacity of 1,250-3,750 kVA Dominates the Market



Market segmentation by voltage in 2023 showcased robust revenue streams from transformers with a capacity of 1,250-3,750 kVA, demonstrating the highest revenue. However, transformers with a capacity below 625 kVA demonstrated the highest CAGR during the forecast period, indicating a notable shift towards smaller-scale transformers, possibly driven by the adoption of edge computing. Simultaneously, transformers with a capacity over 3,750 kVA maintained substantial revenue, illustrating the diverse applications of data center transformers across different voltage requirements.



North America Remains Global Leader



Geographically, the data center transformer market displayed diverse trends in 2023, with North America leading in both revenue generation and the highest CAGR. This reflects the region's dominance in data center investments and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific also contributed significantly to revenue, indicating a growing market with increasing digitalization. Europe, while mature, maintained a steady demand for data center transformers. These geographic trends underscore the global nature of the data center transformer market, with different regions playing key roles in its growth and evolution.



Market Competition to Intensify during the Forecast Period



In the competitive landscape, top players are driving innovation and shaping the future of data center transformers. These key players reported substantial revenues in 2023, expecting continued growth from 2024 to 2032.



Their strategic focus on developing energy-efficient solutions, addressing cooling system challenges, and adapting transformers for edge computing applications positions them as influential entities in the data center transformer landscape. As the market evolves, these players are anticipated to play a pivotal role in advancing technologies and ensuring the continued reliability and efficiency of data center transformers in the dynamic data center environment.

Companies Featured

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

ABB

General Electric

Hysoung heavy Industries

Legrand

VTC/GT

Vertiv Group Corp.

Study Coverage

This study represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. It presents a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.



The report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.



Market Segmentation

Insulation Type

Oil Immersed

Dry

Voltage

Below 625 kVA

625-1,250 kVA

1,250-3,750 kVA

Over 3,750 kVA

Channel Partners

OEMs

Distributors

Online Retailers

Electrical Contractors

Region (2021-2031; US$ Million)

North America

UK and European Union

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

