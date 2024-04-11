Global Digital Dental X-ray Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Planmeca, Vatech, Acteon, Air Techniques, Cefla, J. Morita, Midmark and Fussen Technology

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Dental X-ray Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Intraoral, Extraoral), Application (Medical, Cosmetic Dentistry, Forensic), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital dental X-ray market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030. The digital dental X-ray market experiences growth driven by a rise in the prevalence of dental disorders and continuous technological advancements within the dental industry. Simultaneously, a surge in consumer demand for optimal dental treatments propels market expansion.







As per the Global Oral Health Status Report published by the World Health Organization in November 2022, a significant oral disease burden affects 45% or 3.5 billion people globally. Alarmingly, three-quarters of those impacted reside in low- and middle-income countries. The report underscores a substantial increase of 1 billion cases of oral diseases over the past 30 years, revealing a pervasive lack of access to preventive and treatment measures. Digital dental X-ray devices are beneficial in detecting & recording areas of tooth decay that are undetectable by oral analysis, notably minor areas of decay present between teeth.



The surge in prevalence of periodontitis disease is accelerating the demand for these devices. According to the CDC, nearly 47.2% of adults, over the age of 30 have periodontal disease in the U.S., which is more common in men than women meanwhile males are more additive to smoking and other disorders such as diabetes. Early findings of dental diseases such as tooth decay, periodontitis, and tumors or cysts, allow them to be treated while they are still in the early stages, potentially saving money.



The features of digital dental X-ray devices are digital dental X-rays have less distortion and offer high-quality images. Another salient advantage includes easy retrieval of images. Also, these devices offer a high return on investments and are cost-effective in the long run.



Digital Dental X-ray Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the intraoral segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 56.9% in 2023. Intraoral imaging is utilized for an assortment of procedures, such as diagnosing caries & checking endodontic file location

Based on application, the medical segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 66.9% in 2023. Digital dental radiography is essential for dentists in evaluating the severity of conditions such as cavities, tumors, and fractures, aiding in the assessment of tooth decay levels and identification of other oral issues like cysts or abscesses

Based on end use, the dental hospitals & clinics segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 65.3% in 2023. This is due to due to the dental hospitals & clinics segment being driven by the availability of developed & latest infrastructure, rise in investments to develop sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the number of skilled professionals

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.0% in 2023. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about oral health, and a growing ageing population contribute to the market's dominance

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing incidence of dental diseases

3.2.1.2. Rising demand for digital dental x-rays in oral disease treatments

3.2.1.3. Technological advancements in dental imaging methodologies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of dental radiography systems

3.3. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. Digital Dental X-ray Market - Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Digital Dental X-ray Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. Digital Dental X-ray Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Digital Dental X-ray Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Intraoral

4.5. Extraoral



Chapter 5. Digital Dental X-ray Market - Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Digital Dental X-ray Market: Application Dashboard

5.2. Digital Dental X-ray Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Digital Dental X-ray Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Medical

5.5. Cosmetic Dentistry

5.6. Forensic



Chapter 6. Digital Dental X-ray Market - Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Digital Dental X-ray Market: End Use Dashboard

6.2. Digital Dental X-ray Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Digital Dental X-ray Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Dental Hospitals & Clinics

6.5. Dental Diagnostic Centers

6.6. Dental Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Country, Product, Application, and End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Profiles/Listing

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings

Planmeca

Vatech

Acteon Group

Air Techniques

Cefla

J. Morita

Midmark

Fussen Technology

