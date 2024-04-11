Healthcare Data Monetization Market to Showcase an 18.8% CAGR During 2024-2030: Detailed Profiles of Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, SAS Institute, TIBCO Software, and Sisense

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Data Monetization Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare data monetization market is expected to reach an estimated $1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for real-world evidence, rising awareness of the data monetization benefits and healthcare enterprises' emphasis on robust data management, and growing emphasis to reduce healthcare-related cost.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, healthcare provider, healthcare payer, and medical technology company markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global healthcare data monetization by type, deployment, end use, and region.



Healthcare Data Monetization Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Direct Data Monetization

Indirect Data Monetization

Healthcare Data Monetization Market by Deployment [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

On-Premise

Cloud

Healthcare Data Monetization Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers

Medical Technology Companies Others



Healthcare Data Monetization Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Healthcare Data Monetization Market Insights

Direct data monetization will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing need for effective data management, interoperability, cost reduction and enhanced patient outcomes.

Within this market, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company is expected to witness the highest growth due to the fact these data provide information that can be used to inform decisions, influence the course of research activities, and also allow for possible expansion of certain medicines.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increased emphasis on population health management, a large volume of venture capital investments, and rising pressure to reduce the cost of healthcare.

List of Healthcare Data Monetization Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies healthcare data monetization companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the healthcare data monetization companies profiled in this report include:

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Salesforce

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software

Sisense

Features of the Global Healthcare Data Monetization Market

Market Size Estimates: Healthcare data monetization market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Healthcare data monetization market size by type, deployment, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Healthcare data monetization market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, deployment, end uses, and regions for the healthcare data monetization market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the healthcare data monetization market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

