Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 31, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Luna Innovations Incorporated (“Luna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUNA) securities between August 11, 2023 and March 25, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Luna investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Luna-Innovations-Incorporated/.

On March 12, 2024, Luna disclosed that “certain transactions for which revenue was recognized in the second and third quarters of 2023 that did not qualify for revenue recognition under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles,” and that the Company’s previously issued financial statements for those quarters should no longer be relied upon. Additionally, Luna stated that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and it would be delaying the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

On this news, Luna’s stock price fell $2.24, or 35.8%, to close at $4.02 per share on March 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 24, 2024, the Company announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer had retired, effective immediately.

On this news, Luna’s stock price fell $0.41, or 11.5%, to close at $3.14 per share on March 26, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Luna financial statements from August 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from August 10, 2023 to November 14, 2023; (3) Luna lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Luna securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 31, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

