[Latest] Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.5 Billion by 2033 at a 7.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Device (Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET), Others), By Current Rating (Up to 100A, 101A to 600A, Above 600A), By Voltage (Up To 600V, 601V To 1,200V, Above 1,200V), By Industry Vertical (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Transportation, IT and Telecommunications, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global I ntelligent Power Module (IPM) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.5 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions: The Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in various industries. As organizations and consumers focus on sustainability and reducing energy consumption, IPMs, which integrate power devices, gate drivers, and protection features in a single module, are becoming essential components for efficient power management.

Automotive Industry Adoption: The automotive sector is a key driver for the growth of the IPM market. With the electrification trend gaining momentum, electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are increasingly incorporating IPMs to enhance power efficiency and reliability in traction inverters and other power electronics applications. This adoption is expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the IPM market.

Technological Advancements and Integration: Continuous technological advancements in power electronics and semiconductor technologies are playing a crucial role in the growth of the IPM market. Integration of advanced features, such as intelligent control algorithms, real-time monitoring, and fault detection capabilities within IPMs, enhances their performance and reliability, making them more appealing to a broad range of industries.

Focus on Renewable Energy Sources: The growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, is driving the demand for intelligent power modules. IPMs are used in inverters for renewable energy systems to efficiently convert and manage power generated from these sources. As the renewable energy sector expands, the IPM market is expected to witness substantial growth.

Industrial Automation and IoT Integration: The increasing adoption of industrial automation and the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are creating new opportunities for the IPM market. IPMs play a vital role in motor control applications within industrial automation, offering precise and efficient control of motors. The compatibility of IPMs with IoT platforms further enhances their appeal in smart manufacturing environments.

Global Emphasis on Power Quality and Reliability: As the demand for a reliable power supply continues to rise globally, there is an increased focus on power quality and reliability. Intelligent Power Modules contribute to the improvement of power distribution systems by offering features like overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, and under-voltage lockout. This emphasis on enhancing power system stability and reliability is a key factor driving the growth of the IPM market.

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, onsemi, specializing in intelligent power and sensing technologies, entered a long-term supply agreement with Magna, a mobility technology company. Magna will integrate Onsemi’s EliteSiC intelligent power solutions into its eDrive systems, fostering advancements in electric mobility and enhancing the performance of electric drive systems.

In 2022, STMicroelectronics has unveiled high-power silicon-carbide (SiC) modules designed for electric vehicles, enhancing performance, and driving range. These modules have been selected for use in Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, which is shared by models such as the KIA EV6, showcasing the industry’s commitment to advancing electric mobility.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 4.5 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Power Device, Current Rating, Voltage, Industry Vertical and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of electronic components, including Intelligent Power Modules. Delays in the supply chain have led to shortages of critical components, impacting the manufacturing capabilities of IPM suppliers, and causing temporary setbacks in meeting market demands.

Slowdown in End-User Industries: Various end-user industries, such as automotive, industrial automation, and renewable energy, experienced slowdowns, and disruptions due to lockdowns, restrictions, and economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic. This resulted in reduced investments and delayed projects, directly affecting the demand for Intelligent Power Modules in applications like electric vehicles, factory automation, and renewable energy systems.

Diversification of Supply Chains: To mitigate the impact of future disruptions, companies in the IPM market are focusing on diversifying their supply chains. This involves identifying alternative suppliers for critical components and establishing more resilient and flexible supply networks. Diversification helps minimize the risk of supply chain disruptions and ensures a more stable production process.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation across industries. In the context of the IPM market, companies are leveraging digital technologies for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time analytics. This not only enhances the efficiency of manufacturing processes but also enables better communication and collaboration in the supply chain, contributing to a more resilient and responsive industry ecosystem.

Emphasis on R&D for Innovation: To regain momentum, companies in the IPM market are investing in research and development to bring innovative solutions to market. This includes the development of advanced features, increased integration capabilities, and improvements in energy efficiency. By offering cutting-edge technologies, companies can differentiate themselves and meet the evolving needs of industries recovering from the pandemic’s impact.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market – Regional Analysis

The Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market trends include a strong focus on electric vehicle adoption, and driving innovations in automotive power electronics. Additionally, increased investments in smart grid technologies and renewable energy projects contribute to the region’s dynamic IPM landscape.

Europe: Europe sees a surge in IPM demand driven by the rapid growth of renewable energy initiatives, particularly in solar and wind power applications. The region emphasizes energy efficiency in industrial processes, fostering the integration of IPMs in manufacturing and automation for improved power management.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is a hotspot for IPM market growth, propelled by the booming automotive industry and a robust electronics manufacturing sector. Key trends involve the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in smart manufacturing, and the integration of Intelligent Power Modules in various consumer electronics.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA witnesses increasing IPM adoption in response to expanding industrialization and infrastructure projects. The region shows a growing interest in energy-efficient solutions for industrial applications and smart city developments. This trend aligns with a broader focus on sustainable and reliable power management systems.

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Device (Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET), Others), By Current Rating (Up to 100A, 101A to 600A, Above 600A), By Voltage (Up To 600V, 601V To 1,200V, Above 1,200V), By Industry Vertical (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Transportation, IT and Telecommunications, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market:

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Semikron International GmbH

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

Microsemi Corporation

Avalanche Technology Inc.

Pre-Switch Inc.

Others

The Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market is segmented as follows:

By Power Device

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Others

By Current Rating

Up to 100A

101A to 600A

Above 600A

By Voltage

Up To 600V

601V To 1,200V

Above 1,200V

By Industry Vertical

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

