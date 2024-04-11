Modular Trailer Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 16.2 Billion by 2034 with 5.4% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The modular trailer market is estimated to be worth US$ 9.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 16.2 billion by 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4%.



Increasing application in construction, mining, energy, and transportation, where the efficient and reliable transportation of heavy or oversized cargo is essential to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

The demand for expedited delivery of goods and the expansion of e-commerce will necessitate using modular trailers as an effective means of transportation for large and bulky loads. Modifications to safety, pollution, and transportation laws may impact modular trailer design and uptake, spurring additional innovation and market expansion.

Constant improvements in technology, materials, and trailer design make modular trailers more effective, safe, and high-performing. Features that enhance operational capabilities and draw in clients seeking cutting-edge transportation solutions include lightweight materials, sophisticated load management systems, and remote monitoring.

Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023, the modular trailer market expanded at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Based on the type, the multi-axles segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2%

The demand for modular trailers in the United Kingdom is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

In the United States, the modular trailer industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

China is projected to expand by a CAGR of 5.9% between 2024 and 2034.

The modular trailer market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.8% during 2034.

“The increasing infrastructural development across the globe and increased expansion of various industries drive the modular trailer market,” - Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The market players may expand their product portfolios to offer a comprehensive range of trailers for different applications and industries. Market players are collaborating with other industry players, including logistics providers, fleet operators, and technology partners, which can create synergies and enhance capabilities

Demarko Trailers manufactures heavy-duty trailers and transport equipment, including modular trailers, low loaders, and extendable trailers. They offer innovative solutions for transporting oversized and heavy cargo in various industries.

Hugelron Tech Co. Ltd. manufactures modular trailers and specialized transport solutions. They focus on providing high-quality trailers with advanced features, such as hydraulic steering systems, telescopic trailers, and modular platform trailers.

Goldhofer is a global leader in manufacturing heavy-duty trailers and transport equipment. They offer a comprehensive range of modular trailers, including self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), hydraulic modular trailers, and specialized transport solutions for various industries.



Key Companies Profiled

Faymonville K-Line Trailers Ltd Tidd Ross Todd Limited Shandong Titan Vehicle Co. Ltd Demarko Trailers Hugelron Tech Co. Ltd VMT Industries Goldhofer Tantri Broshuis BV

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 9.6 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 16.2 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 5.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel





Modular Trailer Market - Key Segments

By Type:

Multi-Axle

Telescopic/Extendable

Lowboy Trailer



By Axles:

2 Axles

>2 Axles

By Application:

Construction & Infrastructure

Mining

Wind & Energy

Heavy Engineering

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





