Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder Market to reach a valuation of US$ 495.0 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hexagonal boron nitride powder market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 253.5 Million in 2024, driven by increasing growth of hospitality industry. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.9% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 495.0 Million by 2034.



The semiconductor industry relies on materials with high thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties for the efficient operation of electronic devices. The hexagonal boron nitride powder is used in semiconductor packaging, thermal interface materials, and high-power electronic applications, thus benefiting from the growth of the semiconductor industry driven by trends such as artificial intelligence, 5G technology, and Internet of Things devices.

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19141

Beyond traditional applications in electronics, aerospace, and automotive industries, the powder is increasingly being explored for emerging applications such as energy storage, photonics, optoelectronics, and biotechnology. The nascent markets present opportunities for the powder manufacturers to diversify their product portfolios and capture new revenue streams by addressing evolving technological and market trends.

Compliance with regulatory standards and quality requirements is essential for the commercialization and adoption of the powder based products in regulated industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. Companies investing in research, development, and quality assurance capabilities to ensure compliance with industry specific regulations and standards are well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and build long term customer trust and loyalty.

“The medical and healthcare sector represents a growing market for the hexagonal boron nitride powder based products and technologies, with the aging population and rising healthcare expenditures globally,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global hexagonal boron nitride powder market was valued at US$ 235.6 Million in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034.

By type, the tubes segment to account for a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

The market in Korea is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% through 2034.

In terms of application, the coatings/mold release/spray segment to account for a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19141

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the hexagonal boron nitride powder market are 3M Company, Denka Co., Ltd., H.C. Starck GmbH, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Kennametal Inc., Mizushima Ferroalloy Co., Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Showa Denko K.K., and ZYP Coatings, Inc., among others.

Company Portfolio

H.C. Starck GmbH is a leading global supplier of high-performance materials and components. The company offers hexagonal boron nitride powder, which is characterized by its exceptional thermal conductivity, lubricity, and chemical inertness.

Kennametal Inc. is a global leader in metalworking solutions and industrial materials. The company offers hexagonal boron nitride powder as part of its portfolio of cutting tool materials and coatings.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hexagonal boron nitride powder market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the hexagonal boron nitride powder market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (tubes, rods, powder, gaskets, plates and sheets, others), application (coatings/mold release/spray, electrical insulation, composites, industrial lubricants, thermal spray, personal care, others), classification (premium grade, standard grade, custom grade), and end user (aerospace, automotive, semiconductors and electronics, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

Request Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19141

Segmentation Analysis of the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market

By Type:

Tubes

Rods

Powder

Gaskets

Plates and Sheets

Others

By Application:

Coatings/Mold Release/Spray

Electrical Insulation

Composites

Industrial Lubricants

Thermal Spray

Personal Care

Others



By Classification:

Premium Grade

Standard Grade

Custom Grade



By End User:

Aerospace

Automotive

Semiconductors and Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemical and Materials Domain:

The global boron carbide market size reached US$ 136.7 million in 2018. Subsequently, boron carbide demand is estimated to reach US$ 256.8 million by 2033.

The global pyrolytic boron nitride (PBN) sales revenue totaled US$ 201.8 million in 2022 and is set to reach US$ 211.4 million by 2023. Over the forecast period, global demand for pyrolytic boron nitride is expected to rise at 5.2% CAGR.

The boron trifluoride & complexes market is on a growth trajectory, with a projected year-on-year increase of 6.34% in 2023, reaching an estimated value of around US$ 478.9 million by 2033.

The global powder injection molding market is projected to register a healthy growth pace with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022-2032.

The benzalkonium chloride market is enrooted to a valuation of US$ 1,856.2 million in 2024 and is poised to expand to US$ 2,267.3 million by 2034, covering a CAGR of 2.00% through 2034.

Over the forecast period, demand for algae treatment chemicals is anticipated to rise at 5.5% CAGR. The market is predicted to increase from US$ 3,238.8 million in 2024 to US$ 5,724.0 million in 2034.

The industrial cleaning solvent market size is projected to thrive at a 4.8% CAGR from US$ 1.3 billion in 2024 to US$ 2 billion by 2034.

The medium voltage cable and accessories market size is estimated to be worth US$ 51.3 billion in 2024. The demand for market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

The sulfamic acid market is expected to rise at a 3.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The demand for market is projected to increase from US$ 286.28 million in 2024 to US$ 416.24 million by 2034.

The global floor screed market size reached US$ 13,578.8 million in 2023. The market is predicted to increase from US$ 14,231.7 million in 2024 to US$ 25,610.9 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube