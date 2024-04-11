Parsons to Support Clients in Addressing PFAS and Achieving EPA’s National PFAS Drinking Water Regulations

CHANTILLY, Va., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), an industry leading Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) investigation and remediation company, is ready to support our current and future clients in addressing PFAS and achieving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) first-ever national regulations for PFAS in drinking water. Parsons has advised clients around the world on PFAS investigation and remediation challenges for more than 15 years.



“As a leading PFAS services provider, Parsons understands the EPA’s focus on reducing chemicals in our drinking water and stands ready to support our clients in assessing and addressing their PFAS challenges,” said Dan Griffiths, Parsons’ Vice President and PFAS Practice Director. “Parsons has completed nearly 2,000 PFAS investigations for industrial, commercial, and federal clients, and designed and installed over 7,000 PFAS point of entry treatment systems, in addition to building large full scale water treatment plants to remove PFAS from drinking water and wastewater. We are confident that we can leverage this expertise to assist clients across the country achieve the new standard through client advocacy and technical expertise.”

Parsons utilizes an innovative PFAS investigation approach featuring flexible work planning, real-time AI-based data analysis and improved decision-making, three-dimensional site conceptual models with real-time updates, advanced communication leveraging dashboarding, and close collaboration with our clients and regulatory agencies to produce higher value investigation datasets at lower costs. The result is PFAS investigations that are completed quickly with streamlined agency approvable reporting documents.

The company is also investing in the development of PFAS remedial technologies needed by the industry to meet the EPA’s newly published standards, including a first of its kind, patent pending remedial technology that can destroy PFAS in soil and groundwater as well as wastewater. Parsons operates a Research and Development Laboratory in Syracuse, New York, that has been a leader in water treatment innovation for more than 30 years and continues to provide an industry leading platform for new research and development of advanced technologies designed to solve environmental challenges for our clients and society as a whole.

