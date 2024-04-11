Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market Size To Worth USD 2.46 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.90%

New York, United States , April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.15 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.46 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.90% during projected period.





The postpartum health supplements are nutritional supplements developed to help mothers satisfy their nutritional requirements during postpartum childbirth. These supplements often include multivitamins, minerals, and other vital components to aid with postpartum recovery. The postpartum health supplements market is rapidly expanding, driven by a variety of reasons addressing maternal health needs after childbirth. Essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in postpartum healing and addressing nutritional deficiencies. According to the CDC, nursing women who consume a vegetarian or vegan diet should be evaluated to see if they require iron supplementation as well as other nutrients such as choline, zinc, iodine, or omega-3 fats. Postpartum depression, the rising working population, and higher incomes are driving global postpartum health supplements market growth. Maternity health supplements are popular for breastfeeding mothers, and awareness of nutritional support is increasing. Government initiatives and funding are also driving market growth. Organic products with high concentrations are gaining popularity. Changes in manufacturing regulations increase investment costs, leading to high prices for postpartum health supplements. Rising disposable income boosts demand, but social stigma may hinder market growth among new mothers. Hence, these factors may impede the market growth of the global postpartum health supplements market during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Single Nutritional Supplements, Combined Nutritional Supplements), By Formulation (Capsules & Tablets, Softgels, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The combined nutritional supplements segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global postpartum health supplements market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global postpartum health supplements market is divided into single nutritional supplements and combined nutritional supplements. Among these, the combined nutritional supplements segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global postpartum health supplements market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the combined nutritional supplements designed to meet the nutritional needs of women, treat various conditions, and promote healthy body development.

The capsules & tablets segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global postpartum health supplements market during the estimated period.

On the basis of formulation, the global postpartum health supplements market is divided into capsules & tablets, softgels, and liquid. Among these, the capsules & tablets segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global postpartum health supplements market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the capsules & tablets are simple to swallow and do not require any preparation or mixing, making them essential for women who are frequently out and about with their newborns.

The hospital segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global postpartum health supplements market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global postpartum health supplements market is divided into hospital, retail, and online. Among these, the hospital segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global postpartum health supplements market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the hospital offering clinical healthcare facilities, making it easily accessible to women during their childbirth and post-delivery resurgence stays.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global postpartum health supplements market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global postpartum health supplements market over the forecast period. The postpartum health supplements market is expected to grow due to the rapid adoption of these supplements and increased awareness about their nutritional benefits for women and baby growth. India's large and increasing population is expected to increase the use of these supplements, driven by the healthcare system shifting from curative to preventive choices and the rising birth rate in the country.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global postpartum health supplements market during the projected timeframe. The regional growth can be attributed to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure, including established hospitals and clinics, which is expected to drive the postpartum health supplements market due to its favorable healthcare accessibility.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global postpartum health supplements market include New Chapter, Inc., Mama's Select, DuPont De Nemours Inc., LaVie Mom, ACTIF USA, Nutraceutical Wellness Inc., Church & Dwight Co., UPSPRING LLC., Anya, DSM, Pink Stork, Mommy’s Bliss, Inc., The Honest Company, Inc., Vimerson Health, Nordic Naturals, Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Ritual, a health and wellness provider, has launched its retail presence at Target stores. This is expected to increase the dissemination of the company's products.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global postpartum health supplements market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market, By Product Type

Single Nutritional Supplements

Combined Nutritional Supplements

Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market, By Formulation

Capsules & Tablets

Softgels

Liquid

Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital

Retail

Online

Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canadas Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



