TranSystems Strengthens California Presence with Addition of NCM Engineering Corp

Santa Ana, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, adds NCM Engineering Corp, a California based dynamic planning and engineering entity founded in 2012 that specializes in the delivery of an array of transportation infrastructure improvement projects encompassing transportation planning, freeways, highways, roadways, general civil engineering, bridges and specialty structures.

“NCM is a perfect complement to the work we do in California,” said TranSystems CEO Tim Rock. “This combination expands our company’s capabilities and strengthens our position in a market with significant transportation opportunities. We are excited to welcome the talented team from NCM, which should propel what we can offer our California clients and beyond.”

NCM’s 40-person team will join the TranSystems national 1,800-person workforce.

“The merger between NCM and TranSystems embodies a natural cultural fit built on a foundation of innovation, excellence, and client-centric values,” said Mohan Char, CEO of NCM. "Together, we are stronger, more innovative, and better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients, projects, and communities."



Recently joining TranSystems was Tacoma-based BCE Engineers, Inc. TranSystems is ranked #65 on the ENR Top 500 Design Firms list. Sentinel Capital Partners continues to team with TranSystems to expand its presence in the infrastructure industry.





About TranSystems

TranSystems plans, designs, and oversees construction to enhance the transportation networks and infrastructure that makes communities more livable today and in the future. Its professionals in more than 70 offices throughout the U.S. bring strong local connections, new thinking, and fresh approaches to solve community challenges across the country. Learn more at www.transystems.com.

About NCM Engineering Corp

Since its inception in 2012, NCM has been at the forefront of providing top tier planning and design services to a diverse clientele, including state agencies, municipalities, counties, and private entities. Specializing in transportation infrastructure improvement projects such as roads, highways, freeways, bridges, and related structures, NCM has continually demonstrated its commitment to excellence and efficiency.

###