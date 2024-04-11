One Futurist Event—All the Sustainability Trends

Lake City, Colo., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check out this entertaining and educational lineup and grab your virtual seat at the 8th Annual Sustainability Symposium. Free to all attendees, it will be held over two days, April 17 & 18 from 12:00-3:00 ET each day.

Esteemed futurist Michael Barnard will outline projection scenarios for the decarbonization of our global economy as it unfolds for decades into the future.

Climate activist Xiye Bastida will spotlight how younger generations—Gen Z in particular—are using their voices to combat climate change, calling out a broken status quo and demanding an urgent reckoning in the quest for a radically better future.

Celebrated economic and social theorist and author Jeremy Rifkin will explain how a nascent Age of Resilience is quickly trending, which will impact how our species flourishes on a rewilding Earth.

Green Builder Media's dynamic CEO Sara Gutterman will share the hottest sustainability trends revolutionizing the landscape for building professionals, homeowners, and businesses.

Rocky Mountain Institute CEO Jon Creyts will offer a fresh perspective on the state of the energy transition and explore what we can do to accelerate action.

Sustainability expert and cultural influencer Ashlee Piper will explore how we’ve reached unprecedented levels of consumer distrust and skepticism, offering solutions for remedying confusion, apathy, and eco-anxiety.

A heartfelt thank you to Trane Technologies and Whirlpool Corporation for their continued support of our annual Sustainability Symposium, as well as their comprehensive commitment to corporate sustainability.

