Dickey’s Barbecue brings back Dino Nuggets to Kid’s Menu

Dallas, TX, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is chasing away the Sunday Scaries with the re-launch of the delicious Dino Nuggets.

As of April 1st, the world’s largest barbecue brand has added Dino Nuggets back to their popular kid’s menu. These tasty, all white meat chicken bites are lightly fried and a proven fan favorite to pit-masters of all sizes. Also, Kids Eat Free EVERY Sunday* at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, so give yourself a break and let Dickey’s handle the mealtime mayhem while you enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. bliss. It's a win-win for the whole family!

"At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit we want to cater to our littles barbecue lovers, too. Back by popular demand, Dino bites are a fun take on a traditional chicken nugget. I expect a lot of kids plates will be Dino Bites, Mac and cheese and green beans this Sunday.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “We’re pleased to offer our guests the chance to keep the Sunday family meal tradition alive without breaking the budget by offering Kids Eat Free on Sunday.”

*Kids Eat Free Sundays is valid with the purchase of a minimum $12 adult meal purchase. Barbecue guests can dine in at their local Dickey’s store or enjoy their pit-smoked meal from the comfort of their own home by ordering online or in the Dickey’s App using code KEFOLO.

