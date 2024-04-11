Windsor Accelerates Growth with Market Entry into Canada

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, today announced plans to open five stores in Canada throughout Q2 of 2024. All five stores will officially open by the end of May, with retail spaces confirmed in Hamilton’s CF Lime Ridge Mall, the Oshawa Centre, Richmond Hill’s Hillcrest Mall, Newmarket’s Upper Canada Mall, and Toronto’s Dufferin Mall. These Canadian stores will join the over 300 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, where Windsor already has a comprehensive retail presence.



“We are beyond excited to serve the Canadian market with the opening of five new stores this Spring. We look forward to providing an opportunity for our customers in the region to experience the brand in-person and have access to our unique value proposition,” said Catherine Seaton, VP Marketing of Windsor. “As we continue to make fashion accessible to all, we’re eager to invite women to experience the Windsor oasis that inspires and empowers through an ever evolving assortment of apparel and accessories for all of the meaningful moments in their lives.”

As the brand continues to expand its physical retail footprint globally, the addition of these five new locations will generate job opportunities for roles varying from store managers to stylists and associates.

Founded in 1937 by the Zekaria family, Windsor has become the go-to destination for affordable fashion for every occasion in a woman’s life, while remaining true to its mission to create an oasis that inspires and empowers its customers. The second generation of Zekaria brothers, Leon and Ike, took the helm in 1998 and successfully launched stores across the country, built an integrated ecommerce business and expanded Windsor’s product assortment. Today, the Company offers over 200 new styles in-store and online every week, inspired by the hottest looks from the red carpet, runway and celebrity street style, all at a great value.

While best known for its formal dresses, Windsor delivers a broad market assortment of apparel that varies by market for all of life’s one-of-a-kind, annual and everyday occasions. Whether for weddings and bridal events, school-based milestones like prom, homecoming and graduation, or everyday occasions like concerts and going out to brunch, Windsor provides an inspiring assortment of the latest trends.

For more information about the upcoming store openings, visit WindsorStore.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

