Alpine Bank announces changes to its Board of Directors

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four long-time members of the Alpine Bank Board of Directors have stepped down after many years of dedicated service. The announcement was shared at the board’s April 11 meeting, where four new members were also appointed to the board, as announced by J. Robert Young, chairman of the board.



Retiring board members include John Cooper, Stan Kornasiewicz, Bruce Robinson, and Dave Scruby. New appointees to the board are Eric Gardey, Rachel Gerlach​, Andrew Karow, and Jay Rickstrew.

“We thank and honor John, Stan, Bruce, and Dave for their service to the bank and our communities,” said Glen Jammaron, president of Alpine Bank. “These individuals played such a significant role in the early years of the bank and their guidance has been vital to our continued growth.”

Jammaron also shared his excitement for the new board members saying the group brings with them more than 120 years of combined experience with Alpine Bank.

“The changes to the board support the vision of Alpine Bank as we continue to operate as a forward thinking, independent, community focused, Colorado bank,” said Jammaron. “This group of leaders will ensure continued success and stability for years to come.”

​Additional background on the incoming board members:

Eric Gardey has been chief financial officer of the bank since 2014, and in 2021 he was elevated to a position on the senior executive team. Gardey joined Alpine Bank in 1989 and has served the bank in various finance, accounting, and audit roles.



Rachel Gerlach was named the chief credit officer at Alpine Bank in 2021. Gerlach began her career with the bank in 1997 and has served Alpine in several positions including as its chief operations officer from 2017 to 2021.



Andrew Karow has served as the bank’s chief operations officer since 2022. Previously, he was the chief digital officer from 2015 to 2022. Karow joined Alpine Bank in 1996.



Jay Rickstrew was promoted to chief retail officer in 2022. Formerly, he worked as the regional president of the Colorado River Region. Rickstrew began his career with the bank in 1994.



Additional background on the outgoing board members:

John Cooper got his start at Alpine Bank in Snowmass Village in 1979, and he was appointed to the board of directors that same year. Cooper later transitioned to head up Alpine’s marketing department. He retired from the bank in 2005.



Stan Kornasiewicz joined the board in 1987. He was hired by the bank in 1981 and retired in 2013. Kornasiewicz played a major role in loan operations, and he was integral in setting up the structure for the banks holding company, Alpine Banks of Colorado.



Bruce Robinson served on the board since 1993. He joined the bank in the same year. Robinson held the position of regional president of the Colorado River Region from 1997 until 2010. He retired from Alpine Bank in 2015.



Dave Scruby was hired in 1978 and was later appointed to the board in 1985. Over 31 years, he served as a loan officer, branch president, central operations president and eventually vice chairman. Scruby also established the Affinity Card Program—now known as the Loyalty Debit Card Program. He retired in 2008.

About Alpine Bank

Alpine Bank is a $6.4 billion independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at alpinebank.com/media.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.