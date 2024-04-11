Improving mental health is focus of new WPS report

MADISON, Wis., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 WPS Health Solutions® Corporate Social Responsibility Report, “Mental Health is Health,” is now available on wpshealthsolutions.com. The report details the company’s commitment to good mental health along with an overview of how various lines of business at WPS Health Solutions supported mental health initiatives in 2023.

During the year, WPS worked to bring awareness, fund programming, reduce stigmas, and advance availability of mental health care. A highlight of the efforts was adding 20% more mental health care providers to its networks, reducing wait time from weeks to hours.

“Addressing the mental health needs of beneficiaries, our insured, and our employees has been a focus of mine since becoming President and CEO last April. I'm proud of how company leaders have stepped up and brought real solutions to the table,” said WPS President and CEO Wendy Perkins. “This report highlights our continued focus and progress and reaffirms our belief that mental health care is essential health care.”

More than 75 years since its founding, WPS continues its work to protect the health and financial well-being of its customers.

About WPS Health Solutions®

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions), founded in 1946, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS Health Solutions serves active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors, individuals, and families in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world. WPS Health Solutions, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, has more than 2,600 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com.

