Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

DELSON, Quebec, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024.

The Company reported a net loss of $108 thousand or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $211 thousand or $0.02 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 29, 2024 were $105.3 million compared to $105.9 million last year.

Though under pressure from lingering inflation and cautious consumer sentiment, Goodfellow achieved a comparable overall financial performance in the first quarter thanks to its diversified product offering, expertise in value-added services, and efficient distribution systems, as well as its strong, debt-free balance sheet. With uncertain economic conditions ahead, the Company will continue to protect margins and seize opportunities for growth with new and existing customers.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
   
 For the three months ended
 
 February 29
2024		 February 28
2023		 
 $ $ 
   
Sales 105,334 105,925 
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold82,546 84,260 
Selling, administrative and general expenses22,884 21,684 
Net financial costs55 274 
 105,485 106,218 
   
Loss before income taxes(151)(293)
   
Income taxes(43)(82)
   
Total comprehensive loss(108)(211)
   
Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted(0.01)(0.02)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

 As at As at As at 
 February 29
2024		 November 30
2023		 February 28
2023		 
 $ $ $ 
Assets       
Current Assets      
Cash4,397 28,379 1,958 
Trade and other receivables69,672 53,674 64,295 
Income taxes receivable8,254 6,286 5,539 
Inventories122,802 98,473 130,416 
Prepaid expenses3,771 4,215 3,663 
Total Current Assets208,896 191,027 205,871 
       
Non-Current Assets      
Property, plant and equipment33,208 32,761 32,368 
Intangible assets1,340 1,487 1,945 
Right-of-use assets10,586 11,354 13,905 
Defined benefit plan asset15,453 15,347 11,690 
Other assets777 777 802 
Total Non-Current Assets61,364 61,726 60,710 
Total Assets270,260 252,753 266,581 
       
Liabilities      
Current Liabilities      
Bank indebtedness11,311 - 18,636 
Trade and other payables44,986 37,620 39,070 
Provision2,778 2,789 2,259 
Dividends payable4,256 - 4,274 
Current portion of lease liabilities4,419 4,732 4,763 
Total Current Liabilities67,750 45,141 69,002 
       
Non-Current Liabilities      
Provision- - 702 
Lease liabilities7,878 8,497 11,272 
Deferred income taxes4,112 4,112 3,431 
Total Non-Current Liabilities11,990 12,609 15,405 
Total Liabilities79,740 57,750 84,407 
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Share capital9,370 9,379 9,408 
Retained earnings181,150 185,624 172,766 
 190,520 195,003 182,174 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity270,260 252,753 266,581 


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

 For the three months ended
 
 February 28
2024		 February 28
2023		 
 $ $ 
Operating Activities    
Net loss(108)(211)
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and amortization of:    
Property, plant and equipment835 745 
Intangible assets147 151 
Right-of-use assets1,034 1,257 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(8)(10)
Accretion expense on provision- 68 
Provision(11)(22)
Income taxes(43)(82)
Interest expense45 88 
Interest on lease liabilities137 (18)
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense(106)(70)
Other1 (129)
 1,923 1,767 
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items(32,510)(16,280)
Interest paid(189)(180)
Income taxes paid(1,925)(3,018)
 (34,624)(19,406)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (32,701)(17,639)
     
Financing Activities    
Net increase in bank indebtedness- 2,000 
Net increase in banker’s acceptances- 5,000 
Payment of lease liabilities(1,199)(1,505)
Redemption of shares(119)(120)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (1,318)5,375 
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(1,282)(844)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment8 10 
Other assets- - 
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,274)(834)
     
Net cash outflow(35,293)(13,098)
Cash, beginning of period28,379 3,420 
Cash, end of period(6,914)(9,678)
Cash position is comprised of:    
Cash
4,397
 1,958
 
Bank overdraft (11,311)(11,636)
 (6,914)(9,678)



GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 
 Share
Capital		 Retained
Earnings		 Total 
 $ $ $ 
       
Balance as at November 30, 20229,419 177,360 186,779 
       
Net loss- (211)(211)
       
Total comprehensive loss- (211)(211)
       
       
Dividend- (4,274)(4,274)
Redemption of Shares(11)(109)(120)
       
Balance as at February 28, 20239,408 172,766 182,174 
       
       
       
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379 185,624 195,003 
       
Net loss - (108)(108)
       
Total comprehensive loss- (108)(108)
       
Dividend - (4,256)(4,256)
Redemption of Shares (9)(110)(119)
       
Balance as at February 29, 20249,370 181,150 190,520 


Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com


