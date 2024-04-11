Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

DELSON, Quebec, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024.



The Company reported a net loss of $108 thousand or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $211 thousand or $0.02 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 29, 2024 were $105.3 million compared to $105.9 million last year.

Though under pressure from lingering inflation and cautious consumer sentiment, Goodfellow achieved a comparable overall financial performance in the first quarter thanks to its diversified product offering, expertise in value-added services, and efficient distribution systems, as well as its strong, debt-free balance sheet. With uncertain economic conditions ahead, the Company will continue to protect margins and seize opportunities for growth with new and existing customers.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

For the three months ended

February 29

2024 February 28

2023 $ $ Sales 105,334 105,925 Expenses Cost of goods sold 82,546 84,260 Selling, administrative and general expenses 22,884 21,684 Net financial costs 55 274 105,485 106,218 Loss before income taxes (151 ) (293 ) Income taxes (43 ) (82 ) Total comprehensive loss (108 ) (211 ) Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted (0.01 ) (0.02 )





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited



As at As at As at February 29

2024 November 30

2023 February 28

2023 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 4,397 28,379 1,958 Trade and other receivables 69,672 53,674 64,295 Income taxes receivable 8,254 6,286 5,539 Inventories 122,802 98,473 130,416 Prepaid expenses 3,771 4,215 3,663 Total Current Assets 208,896 191,027 205,871 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 33,208 32,761 32,368 Intangible assets 1,340 1,487 1,945 Right-of-use assets 10,586 11,354 13,905 Defined benefit plan asset 15,453 15,347 11,690 Other assets 777 777 802 Total Non-Current Assets 61,364 61,726 60,710 Total Assets 270,260 252,753 266,581 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 11,311 - 18,636 Trade and other payables 44,986 37,620 39,070 Provision 2,778 2,789 2,259 Dividends payable 4,256 - 4,274 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,419 4,732 4,763 Total Current Liabilities 67,750 45,141 69,002 Non-Current Liabilities Provision - - 702 Lease liabilities 7,878 8,497 11,272 Deferred income taxes 4,112 4,112 3,431 Total Non-Current Liabilities 11,990 12,609 15,405 Total Liabilities 79,740 57,750 84,407 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,370 9,379 9,408 Retained earnings 181,150 185,624 172,766 190,520 195,003 182,174 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 270,260 252,753 266,581





GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



For the three months ended

February 28

2024 February 28

2023 $ $ Operating Activities Net loss (108 ) (211 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 835 745 Intangible assets 147 151 Right-of-use assets 1,034 1,257 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (8 ) (10 ) Accretion expense on provision - 68 Provision (11 ) (22 ) Income taxes (43 ) (82 ) Interest expense 45 88 Interest on lease liabilities 137 (18 ) Funding in deficit of pension plan expense (106 ) (70 ) Other 1 (129 ) 1,923 1,767 Changes in non-cash working capital items (32,510 ) (16,280 ) Interest paid (189 ) (180 ) Income taxes paid (1,925 ) (3,018 ) (34,624 ) (19,406 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (32,701 ) (17,639 ) Financing Activities Net increase in bank indebtedness - 2,000 Net increase in banker’s acceptances - 5,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,199 ) (1,505 ) Redemption of shares (119 ) (120 ) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (1,318 ) 5,375 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,282 ) (844 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 10 Other assets - - Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,274 ) (834 ) Net cash outflow (35,293 ) (13,098 ) Cash, beginning of period 28,379 3,420 Cash, end of period (6,914 ) (9,678 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash

4,397

1,958

Bank overdraft (11,311 ) (11,636 ) (6,914 ) (9,678 )







GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779 Net loss - (211 ) (211 ) Total comprehensive loss - (211 ) (211 ) Dividend - (4,274 ) (4,274 ) Redemption of Shares (11 ) (109 ) (120 ) Balance as at February 28, 2023 9,408 172,766 182,174 Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003 Net loss - (108 ) (108 ) Total comprehensive loss - (108 ) (108 ) Dividend - (4,256 ) (4,256 ) Redemption of Shares (9 ) (110 ) (119 ) Balance as at February 29, 2024 9,370 181,150 190,520