Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 10, 2024 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 8, 2024 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Vote Against

(Aggregate) % Christopher D. Hodgson 1,552,097,603 99.86 2,232,803 0.14 Sharmila Karve 1,554,143,930 99.99 186,476 0.01 Hon. Jason Kenney 1,554,173,783 99.99 156,623 0.01 Sumit Maheshwari 1,554,313,748 100.00 16,658 0.00 R. William McFarland 1,554,143,803 99.99 186,603 0.01 Satish Rai 1,554,312,764 100.00 17,642 0.00 Chandran Ratnaswami 1,554,161,352 99.99 169,054 0.01 Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan 1,554,184,165 99.99 146,241 0.01 Lauren C. Templeton 1,554,186,294 99.99 144,112 0.01 Benjamin P. Watsa 1,554,184,030 99.99 146,376 0.01 V. Prem Watsa 1,554,103,918 99.99 226,488 0.01



Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.