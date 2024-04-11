The Barndo Co. Recognized at the Tenth Annual Bridge Awards Gala

Piedmont, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont, South Carolina -

GREENVILLE, South Carolina [April 11, 2024] – The Barndo Co. proudly accepted a distinguished honor at the esteemed Home Builders Association of Greenville's 2023 Bridge Awards Gala, Presented by GBS Building Supply, held on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The company received two prestigious awards, Best Kitchen $700-$800k and Best Bathroom $700-$800k, in recognition of its craftsmanship for the bathroom and kitchen in “The Godfrey Barn” built in Woodruff, SC.

"The Bridge Awards, a hallmark event for the Home Builders Association of Greenville, serve as a platform to commend the finest in-home building, remodeling, and craftsmanship within our industry, right here in the Upstate," remarked Taylor Lyles, Chief Executive Officer of HBA of Greenville. "The HBA of Greenville takes great pride in recognizing its members through these awards, a testament to their kitchen and bathroom quality and integrity in our field."

The Barndo Co. was bestowed with the Best Kitchen $700-$800k and Best Bathroom $700-$800k awards for its outstanding kitchen and bath quality build and look.

“These awards were amazing to receive for the work on the Godfrey Barn. This barn was a show-stopper and built for a great family. We are thrilled that Dan Massimo, project manager and the efforts of the entire team at The Barndo Co. could be highlighted with an incredible award for their hard work and dedication to always “being the best”. Barndominiums have never been awarded at the Bridge Awards and to receive two on one of our projects was incredible. Thank you to everyone who pitched in on this project, we look forward to many more awards in 2024," remarked TJ Norris, Chief Executive Officer of The Barndo Co.

The Bridge Awards, administered by the Home Builders Association of Greenville, celebrate excellence in craftsmanship, dedication to industry service, commitment to community engagement, and success in member recruitment and retention. Award categories span across three main areas: individual achievements, sales and marketing, and craftsmanship.

About the Home Builders Association of Greenville

The Home Builders Association of Greenville was founded on January 16, 1960. The association was officially organized and chartered as an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders on that date in 1960. The association was formed so home builders and other professionals in the home building industry could work together and cooperate in promoting the industry, new homes, home remodeling, repairs and improvements, and other areas of interest to the home building industry. The association began with a few dedicated members and has grown to over 650-member firms today. For more information, please call 864-254-0133, or visit http://www.hbaofgreenville.com.

About The Barndo Co.

The Barndo Co. was founded with one goal in mind: to bring elegance and luxury to the people who deserve it most—you. We can help you map out your dream home and build it at a lower cost without sacrificing quality or amenities. The Barndo Co. can build every aspect of a client’s barndominium to their precise requirements. There is also a virtually limitless number of flooring options available, so homeowners are welcome to pick whatever they prefer, including multiple varieties of carpet, concrete, tile and so on. On this note, the company invites their community to look up their gallery for a quick look at the projects they have already concluded. The Barndo Co. has completed more than 350 projects in their time, and they proudly document their favorites. To learn more, visit their website at https://thebarndominiumco.com.

