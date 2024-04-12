Palletizer Companies - KUKA AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Krones AG (Germany) are the Key Players

Chicago, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palletizer market Size is estimated to be worth USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market growth for palletizer is attributed to the rising demand for palletizers in e-commerce industry.

The market players have adopted various strategies, including the advancement of products, collaborative partnerships, contractual agreements, business expansions, and acquisitions, all aimed at fortifying their market standing. These comprehensive strategies, both organic and inorganic, have facilitated the global expansion of market players through the provision of sophisticated palletizers.

Major Palletizer companies include:

KION GROUP AG (Germany)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Krones AG (Germany)

KION GROUP AG is one of the key manufacturers of forklifts, warehouse equipment, industrial trucks, palletizers, and order fulfilment stations for the distribution and manufacturing sectors. The company has expertise in designing material handling systems, stock management and transport control systems, automation solutions, and electric trucks. In June 2016, KION acquired Dematic, a leading automation and supply chain optimization specialist, to expand its supply chain solution portfolio by leveraging its forklift trucks and fully automated material handling solutions. Dematic’s products include intelligent software, conveyors, sortation systems, case & pails picking, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), palletizers and de-palletizers, robotics, Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), and automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). The company has a presence in over 30 countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

FANUC CORPORATION is one of the world’s largest industrial robot and automation system manufacturers. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovation in the fields of robotics, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems, and factory automation. FANUC’s industrial robots, including its robots from the Robotics segment, are versatile and can be integrated into various material handling applications, including palletizing. FANUC robots have been used to implement palletizing systems in industries and sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and distribution. The company has offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Honeywell International Inc. is a diversified multinational conglomerate focusing on technology, aerospace, safety, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company invents and manufactures technologies that address the challenges of various sectors, including energy, security, safety, productivity, and global urbanization. The company operates through four business segments: Performance Materials and Technologies, Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers palletizing solutions through the Safety and Productivity Solutions segment under the warehouse automation solutions portfolio. As a multinational conglomerate, Honeywell operates globally, serving customers in several regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

KUKA AG specializes in developing robots, automated production systems, and solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of palletizing robots for palletizing, de-palletizing, and packaging applications with payloads from 40 to 1,300 kilograms and reaches of up to 3,601 kilograms. Moreover, KUKA AG’s Swisslog segment provides automation solutions to e-commerce/retail, warehouse logistics, and healthcare sectors. It designs and develops automation solutions for distribution centers and warehouses. The company has a geographic presence in EMEA, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.