GLOBE LIFE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Globe Life, Inc. on Behalf of Globe Life Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Globe Life, Inc. (“Globe Life” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GL) on behalf of Globe Life stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Globe Life has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Globe Life shares plunged 10% in early morning trading after Fuzzy Panda Research issued a report claiming that it “uncovered extensive allegations of insurance fraud ignored by management despite being obvious and reported hundreds of times.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Globe Life shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

