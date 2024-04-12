Axi Renews Partnership With Brazilian Football Club, Esporte Clube Bahia

SYDNEY, Australia, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its sponsorship announcement with Brazilian Serie A side Esporte Clube Bahia in 2023, industry-leading global Forex and CFD broker Axi has announced an extension to their collaboration for the 2024 season.



Founded in 1931, Bahia plays in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Brazil's top league. The club has won the Brasileirão title twice and their state title a total of 50 times. Last year, it was announced that City Football Group became the majority shareholder of Bahia SAF holding 90% of the club’s shares.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, shares her excitement for the partnership renewal, stating, “We are very excited about this renewal which has been in development for some time. When we embarked on this new collaboration in 2023, we had no idea of how receptive the Bahia fans would be. As we move forward into a new season, our commitment to bringing the worlds of trading and football closer together remains unchanged. Helping our traders and clients unlock their trading edge is fundamental to us, and through our collaboration with Bahia, we hope to continue growing awareness in the LATAM region, whilst keep on offering unforgettable football moments to our traders and partners.”

In addition to Esporte Clube Bahia, Axi has been the Official Online Trading Partner of Premier League Champions and Treble winners, Manchester City FC, since 2020, and the Official LATAM Online Trading Partner of LaLiga club, Girona FC. At the start of the 2023/24 season, the broker also welcomed England International John Stones as the company’s Brand Ambassador.

About Esporte Clube Bahia SAF

Esporte Clube Bahia (EC Bahia) is a Brazilian Série A club based in Salvador, Bahia State. Founded in 1931, the Tricolor has won two National titles, fifty (50) Bahia State Championships and the championship of the Northeast eight times. EC Bahia boasts a proud heritage, winning the first Brazilian Championship in 1959 and being the only club outside of the South of Brazil to win two league titles. EC Bahia also has a successful women’s team, who compete in the topflight of the Brazilian Championship and are six-time Bahia State Champions.

EC Bahia plays in the blue, white, and red of the Bahia State flag and is the most supported club in Northern Brazil. The team plays at the 60,000 capacity Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova stadium, refurbished for the 2014 World Cup, and trains at the new Evaristo de Macedo facility.

In line with a current trend in the Brazilian football market, in April 2023 EC Bahia created a new entity, Esporte Clube Bahia SAF (Bahia SAF), to replace it as a football team and carry on its impressive heritage.

For more information, please visit https://www.esporteclubebahia.com.br

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, trusted by thousands of ambitious customers in 100+ countries around the world. We help all types of traders, trading businesses, banks and financial organizations find the edge they need to achieve their financial goals through informed transactions made on the world's financial markets. Axi offers a wide range of assets including CFDs for several asset classes including Shares, Forex, Gold, Silver, Coffee, Indices, and other commodities.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, fair, and trusted broker. Since 2007, we’ve been committed to providing our customers with outstanding service and trading conditions, such as fast execution, secure payments, segregated funds, and easy withdrawals. Moreover, we also work pro-actively with leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: service@axi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9833c2df-275b-404a-8e43-e78953ef57be