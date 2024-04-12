Fxview won the Fastest Growing Broker at iFX Expo Latam 2024

limassol, Cyprus, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fxview received one of the top awards at iFX Expo Latam 2024, recently held in Mexico. This year, the event attracted more than 3,500 industry experts from 160 countries, with more than 100 speakers from 1,600 companies taking the stage.



The highlight of iFX Expo Latam 2024 was the award ceremony, where Fxview was honoured with the title of the Fastest Growing Broker. According to Fxview management, such high recognition of the company's achievements will contribute to strengthening relationships with partners from Latin American countries.

The high rating confirms Fxview's status as a brand for advanced traders with a wide range of trading tools. According to the organizers, the iFX Expo Latam awards serve as a recognition for outstanding achievements in various business categories.

Janis Anastassiou, Managing Director of Finvasia Capital, commented on the event: "The status of the Fastest Growing Broker — Latam 2024 in such a large trading region is a great win for us. iFX Expo Latam traditionally is the most anticipated event of the year in Latin America. Recognition from the brokerage and trading communities confirms that our company is moving in the right direction, and all our efforts do not go unnoticed. We are very proud of this achievement. These awards confirm the professionalism and dedication invested in our company."

This award added to our list of accomplishments this year. Fxview won the Best Broker — MEA distinction at the prestigious UF AWARDS MEA 2024 Ceremony held on 17 January, during iFX EXPO Dubai.

About Fxview

Fxview, part of the Finvasia Group, stands out as a leading multi-asset brand, authorized by renowned regulatory authorities including CySEC, FSCA, and FSC in Mauritius. With operations extending to over 180 countries and a commitment to transparency and affordability, Fxview empowers its clients, ensuring they have access to state-of-the-art technological solutions for seamless trading experiences.



