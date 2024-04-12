On-orbit Satellites Servicing Market Size Valuation to Reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2034, With a 12.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The on-orbit satellite servicing Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.3% through 2034. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.8 billion by 2034, rising from US$ 2.8 billion in 2024. Various factors drive this growth, including cost reduction, technological advancements, and sustainability efforts. Satellite operators are increasingly seeking on-orbit servicing as it helps extend the lifespan of their satellites, optimize their performance, and mitigate the risks associated with space debris.



Countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan are expanding their presence in this market to capitalize on the growing demand for reliable and sustainable space operations. They leverage their technological expertise, robust aerospace industries, and supportive regulatory environments to drive the expansion in on-orbit satellite servicing. These nations are leading advancements in servicing technologies and offering innovative solutions to meet evolving market demands through strategic partnerships, investments in research and development, and participation in international collaborations.

The demand for different types of satellite servicing fluctuates according to needs; small satellites in the on-orbit satellite servicing market are rising due to their unique operational advantages. Small satellites are being increasingly deployed to offer satellite-based services across various sectors. Active debris removal services are becoming popular to proactively remove defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and other debris from orbit.

Some challenges pose potential constraints to market growth, such as regulatory hurdles, safety concerns, and environmental impacts. Despite these challenges, the market thrives, driven by increasing awareness, technological innovation, and the pressing need for sustainable space operations.

Collaborations between governments, commercial entities, and academic institutions play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of on-orbit servicing technologies, ensuring the long-term sustainability of space activities.

“Technological advancements and sustainability initiatives present opportunities for companies to offer advanced maintenance, repair, and upgrade services. The trend toward satellite miniaturization and small satellite constellations also opens up scalable and cost-effective servicing solutions for industry players,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Active debris removal (ADR) and orbit adjustment services are poised to significantly influence the on-orbit satellite servicing market, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market is projected to experience a robust upsurge propelled by small satellites, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% until 2034.

until 2034. The on-orbit satellite servicing market in South Korea has the potential to increase at a 14.1% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. The on-orbit satellite servicing market in Japan is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 13.9% through 2034.

through 2034. The on-orbit satellite servicing market in the United Kingdom is predicted to rise at a 13.6% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. On-orbit satellite servicing in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 12.9% through 2034.

through 2034. On-orbit satellite servicing in the United States is estimated to rise at a whopping 12.5% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Leading on-orbit satellite servicing companies are expanding their global presence by forming strategic partnerships, developing advanced technologies, and penetrating new markets. They are collaborating with international space agencies, satellite operators, and industry stakeholders to extend their reach across geographies.

Major companies also invest in research and development to enhance their servicing capabilities, focusing on improving robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence. By leveraging their expertise and resources, they aim to meet the diverse needs of customers, comply with regulatory requirements, and take advantage of emerging opportunities in the dynamic space industry.

Top 10 Key Players in the On-orbit Satellites Servicing Market

Maxar Technologies

Astroscale Holdings Inc.

SpaceLogistics LLC

Airbus SE

Thales Alenia Space



Recent Developments

Astroscale Holdings Inc. introduced its Generation 2 Docking Plate on June 13, 2023, setting a new industry standard for satellite servicing.

Astroscale France SAS chose Toulouse as its primary site for pioneering on-orbit servicing technologies on October 19, 2023.

NASA and its collaborators concluded the On-Orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 2 (OSAM-2) project on September 29, 2023.

On February 2, 2024, the Space Force was urged to support the on-orbit servicing and logistics market with a definitive demand signal.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Small Satellites

Medium Satellites

Large Satellites



By Service:

Active Debris Removal (ADR) and Orbit Adjustment

Robotic Servicing

Refueling

Assembly

By End User:

Military and Government

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

