MARCH VOLUMES: PASSENGERS BOOSTED BY EASTER

INVESTOR NEWS no. 26 - 12 April 2024

March volume numbers are compared to 2023 impacted by most of the Easter holiday period falling in March this year compared to April in 2023. In general, this increases passenger volumes and decreases freight volumes compared to 2023 for the month.



Ferry – freight: Total volumes in March 2024 were 2.7% above 2023 and down 2.5% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024 and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route in 2023.

North Sea volumes were below 2023 driven by lower UK volumes following a reduced number of sailings due to weather conditions and the Easter timing difference versus 2023. Mediterranean volumes were above 2023 driven by higher volumes on all routes.

Channel volumes were below 2023 as Dover Strait volumes were reduced by the Easter timing difference versus 2023. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2023.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 3.6% to 39.3m from 40.8m in 2023-22. The decrease was 4.4% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and the Calais-Tilbury route closure.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in March 2024 were 83.1% above 2023 and up 38.4% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes. The adjusted increase was driven by the Easter timing difference. The number of cars were 67.5% above 2023 and up 29.6% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 21.6% to 5.0m compared to 4.1m for 2023-22. The increase was 12.7% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes.





DFDS ferry volumes March Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 4,040 3,554 3,651 2.7% 43,384 40,780 39,331 -3.6% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 134 236 431 83.1% 1,068 4,110 4,999 21.6%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The April 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 8 May 2024 at around 7.30am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





